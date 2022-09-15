U.S. markets close in 1 hour 52 minutes

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $16 Million (IPO) Initial Public Offering for Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS)

Aegis Capital Corp.
·2 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2022 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $16 Million (IPO) Initial Public Offering for Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS).

About for Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (the "Company"), a growth company developing a non-invasive neural input interface technology in the form of a wrist wearable band for controlling digital devices using subtle finger movements. Our company's vision is to create a world in which the user's hand becomes a universal input device for touchlessly interacting with technology, and we believe that our technology is setting the standard input interface for the Metaverse. Since our technology was introduced to the market, we have been working with both Business-to-Business and Business-to-Consumer customers as part of our push-pull strategy. Combining our own proprietary sensors and Artificial Intelligence, or AI, algorithms into a stylish wristband, our Mudra platform enables users to control digital devices through subtle finger movements and hand gestures, without physical touch or contact.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://wearabledevices.co.il.

Wearable Devices - Crunchbase Company Profile &amp; Funding
Wearable Devices - Crunchbase Company Profile & Funding

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

Aegis Capital Corp., Thursday, September 15, 2022, Press release picture
Aegis Capital Corp., Thursday, September 15, 2022, Press release picture

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/716198/Aegis-Capital-Corp-acted-as-Sole-Bookrunner-on-a-16-Million-IPO-Initial-Public-Offering-for-Wearable-Devices-Ltd-NASDAQWLDS

