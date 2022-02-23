U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,320.50
    +20.50 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,649.00
    +124.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,954.50
    +91.75 (+0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,993.70
    +14.50 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.27
    -0.08 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.00
    -6.40 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1329
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    +0.0160 (+0.83%)
     

  • Vix

    28.81
    +1.06 (+3.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3594
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0160
    -0.0240 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,930.73
    +1,200.03 (+3.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    867.16
    +32.87 (+3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.21
    +9.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Aegis Capital Corp. Virtual Conference

·3 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / Aegis Capital Corp. ("Aegis") a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce the Aegis Capital Corp. Virtual Conference taking place February 23, 2022 through February 25, 2022

Aegis Capital Corp. will be hosting three full days of fireside chats and presentations from companies across industries including technology, healthcare, automotive, real-estate, and financial services. Aegis is bringing together more than fifty companies to share their vision with the investing public. Audience members will have the chance to pose questions to presenters and panelists, interact with other participants, and access company presentations and video recordings of each session.

Isaac L. Eide, Head of Investment Banking commented: "We are pleased to announce the Aegis Capital Corp. 2022 Virtual Conference. With the new year already underway, Aegis is excited to showcase issuers across industries and geographies so that attendees can learn about new opportunities with smaller companies. With panels focused on a variety of new and growing industries, we look forward to introducing visionaries to our attendees."

Anthony Lapadula, Head of Capital Markets commented: "We are pleased to present our first virtual conference with exposure to various issuers across a spectrum of industries with primary focus on life science and technology. We look forward to presenting issuers to our institutional clientele and hope this value add will showcase our efforts to bring additional accretive value to our friends and clients. We looking forward to a successful and educational conference!"

The Aegis Capital Corp. Virtual Conference will take place beginning at 8:30 a.m. on February 23, 2022. For more information about participating companies or to register, please visit https://www.aegiscapcorp.com/2022-aegis-virtual-conference/.

About Aegis Capital Corporation:
Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 35 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Correspondent Services whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC

Any questions contact:
Michael Pata, Head of Business Development
Telephone: 1-212-813-1010
mpata@aegiscapcorp.com

This communication is for informational purposes only and is an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial instrument or an official confirmation of any transaction. Aegis Capital Corp. is not a tax advisor, so participants are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors prior to undertaking any transaction with tax implications. All information presented at the Aegis Capital Corp. Virtual Conference is the property of the presenting companies and are not guaranteed as to completeness or accuracy. Aegis undertakes no responsibility for such presentations or to provide updates in the event of any changes to the information presented.

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/689985/Aegis-Capital-Corp-Announces-the-Aegis-Capital-Corp-Virtual-Conference

Recommended Stories

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of ADX Energy Ltd (ASX:ADX)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of ADX Energy Ltd...

  • These Return Metrics Don't Make Metro Performance Glass (NZSE:MPG) Look Too Strong

    What financial metrics can indicate to us that a company is maturing or even in decline? A business that's potentially...

  • A man was stabbed to death at a Broward bus stop, cops say. An arrest has been made

    A fight that began at a Broward bus stop ended with one man being stabbed to death in the street, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

  • Gold Steady as Investors Assess Russian Sanctions and Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold held steady as investors weighed the severity of Western sanctions on Russia against prospects for tighter U.S. monetary policy.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapWhy Donetsk and Luhansk Matter to Putin and the WestBullion is having a strong sta

  • Jackson woman, 34, disappears without a trace: Have you seen Nicole Nelson?

    Nicole Nelson, 34, has not been seen nor heard from since Thursday, when she left her Alissa Terrace home to go to the Jackson Premium Outlets.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • Why Shares of SoFi Are Falling Today

    The company announced today that it plans to acquire the core processing company Technisys for $1.1 billion.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Funds Are Buying These 4 Growth Stocks

    These names can present unique opportunities for outperformance as institutional investors tend to be more sophisticated than retail buyers.

  • Why Overstock.com Shares Plummeted Today

    Equity investors sold out of a wide range of titles on Tuesday, but they really sold out of Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK). The internet discount retailer's shares took a more than 8% hit on the day, due mainly to a price target cut from an influential bank. The cutter was Bank of America Securities analyst Curtis Nagle, who on Tuesday chopped his Overstock.com target to $80 from the previous $100 for a fairly steep 20% trimming.

  • Alibaba Faces Volatile Reaction to Earnings as Woes Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. faces a wild ride over the next few days, with options pricing pointing to huge swings in the stock as investors brace for a drop in earnings and further regulatory scrutiny.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapWhy Donetsk an

  • Why XPeng Shares Crashed Today

    Shares of XPeng dropped as much as 10%, before closing Tuesday's trading session down 8.3%. Recent positive news for XPeng stock was being overshadowed today by more macro concerns leading to risk aversion in many global markets. Two weeks ago, Xpeng said it was being included in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program.

  • Volkswagen Wants to Launch Porsche in Pursuit of Tesla

    VW is determined to unseat Tesla from the electric-vehicle throne. The duel between VW's Porsche and the Austin EV major is about to begin.

  • The Russia Issue Is Hurting the Stock Market. How Things Could Get Worse.

    Stocks are reeling, but there isn’t full-blown panic. Several developments need to occur for the stock market to take another nosedive.

  • Buy the Dip: Data, Search and Security

    "The company reported an earnings beat and strong guidance Thursday and has rallied," Bruce Kamich wrote on Real Money. Kamich feels that DDOG is a dog that's going to hunt. "In our December 9 review we wrote that "I will assume that some traders have booked some nice profits with DDOG.

  • Block Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    Is now the best time for a previous high-flying digital payments growth name to deliver a quarterly report? Possibly not, considering the market’s adverse reaction to such stocks this earnings season. However, that’s what Block (SQ) will do this Thursday (Feb 24). But maybe the fact peers such as PayPal and Affirm have disappointed means the bar is lowered somewhat, says RBC’s Daniel Perlin. Plus, the stock is down by 60% since the prior report, and as such, Perlin believes the “expectations hur

  • Nine Beaten-Down Stocks Must Jump 100% Just To Get Your Money Back

    If you're waiting for some fallen S&P 500 stocks to bounce back — hope you're patient. Many must double in value to get your money back.

  • Teladoc stock drops after another quarterly loss for telemedicine company

    Shares of Teladoc Health Inc. fell more than 6% in the extended session Tuesday after investors looked past a narrower quarterly loss and sales that were above expectations. Teladoc said it lost $11 million, or 7 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $394 million, or $3.07 a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue rose 45% to $554.2 million, Teladoc said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected the company to report a loss of 57 cents a share on sales of $547 million. Teladoc

  • Is a 70% Fall in Matterport Stock a Buying Opportunity?

    We’re not even two full months into 2022 and some charts make for almost comical reading based on the absurd drops some stocks have exhibited. For instance, since the turn of the year, shares of Matterport (MTTR) have already shaved 70% off their value. The volatile market conditions can be partly to blame, but it hasn’t helped that the spatial data company announced a disappointing outlook when delivering 4Q21’s financials earlier this month. However, Deutsche Bank’s Bhavin Shah recently met wi