Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Hiring of a New Senior Managing Director of Private Equity Investment Banking

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2022 / Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce Dr. Cosme Ordoñez has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director of Private Equity Investment Banking

Dr. Ordoñez has over 20 years of experience in the capital markets, investment banking, venture capital and equity research. He is currently a Senior Managing Director, Investment Banker with Private Equity Group of Aegis Capital. Prior to joining Aegis, he was a Managing Director, Head of Investment Banking Healthcare with Ceros Financial Services, Inc. During his career, Dr. Ordoñez has been involved in corporate finance activities, financial advisory services and capital raising for several companies in the life sciences area including medical devices and therapeutics. While at Ceros Financial, Dr. Ordoñez acted as the Lead Investment Banker in several transactions, leading deal origination, due diligence, corporate finance advisory and valuation modeling, syndication and deal execution through sales and marketing efforts in collaboration with the equity capital markets desk. Dr. Ordoñez has a Doctor in Medicine degree, a Ph.D. in Experimental Medicine and Biochemistry from McGill University and completed a Post-Doctoral Fellowship at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. Dr. Ordoñez has published on various topics in the areas of oncology, virology and immunology. He is currently holding Series 79, 7, 86 and 87 FINRA licenses.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented:"The addition of Dr. Ordoñez shows the firm's dedication to growing its Investment Banking practice and providing the best service to Corporate and Institutional clients. We continue to make significant investments in the resources and capabilities we offer our clients, issuers and representatives, which includes adding and retaining top talent to our team. Dr. Ordoñez is a highly qualified individual that enhances our ability to provide superior service, advice and product."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "It is my pleasure to welcome Dr. Ordoñez to Aegis' Private Equity Group. Dr. Ordoñez is widely recognized as an outstanding leader with many years of experience. He brings decades of highly successful transactional, client-relationship and business leadership capabilities to Aegis. His experience aligns with our strategic vision and solidifies Aegis as a top investment bank in the small and mid-cap markets."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 35 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC.

