U.S. markets close in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,452.88
    +5.18 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,429.86
    -55.11 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,782.50
    +17.37 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,237.16
    -13.18 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.19
    -0.06 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.30
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.11
    -0.38 (-1.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1747
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3730
    +0.0340 (+2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3813
    -0.0056 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4060
    -0.0120 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,191.33
    -2,301.55 (-4.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,099.40
    -54.18 (-4.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.23
    -26.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Hiring of a New Managing Director in Newark, DE

·2 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp., Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com)a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce the addition of Farmer Financial located in Newark, Delaware. The group is led by Phillip Farmer, Managing Director. Prior to joining Aegis Capital, Phil worked at Merrill Lynch

Mr. Farmerhas more than 30 years of experience, specializing in wealth management services and currently manages in excess of $110 million in client assets. Phillip Farmer is the founder of Farmer Financial1. Phil began his career in the financial industry with Lehman Brothers Inc., then went on to gain his experience working at brokerage firms such as Prudential Securities, Morgan Stanley, UBS Financial and Merrill Lynch before establishing his own wealth advisory practice in partnership with Aegis Capital Corporation. Serving high-net-worth individuals as well as businesses and families, Phil's focus is customizing portfolios designed to help grow and conserve wealth by delivering an exceptional level of personalized service and experience. Phil has also served on the boards of Union Hospital, Faithful Friends Animal Rescue and Lions International.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented:"It is my pleasure to welcome Phil to Aegis. Phil is widely recognized as an outstanding leader with many years of experience. His client focus, his deep understanding of markets and his people leadership skills will put him in a strong position to exceed his clients' expectations. Aegis is dedicated to adding quality advisors to our firm and expanding our wealth management platform."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented:"Phil brings decades of highly successful client-relationship and business leadership capabilities to Aegis. His holistic approach to financial planning fits seamlessly with our culture. We look forward to leveraging our resources to help him continue to grow his business and support his clients."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 35 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Correspondent Services whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC

1Farmer Financial - Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a Member: FINRA/SIPC

Any questions contact:
Michael Pata, Head of Business Development
Telephone: 1-212-813-1010
mpata@aegiscap.com
www.aegiscapcorp.com

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659533/Aegis-Capital-Corp-Announces-the-Hiring-of-a-New-Managing-Director-in-Newark-DE

Recommended Stories

  • Why Micron Technology Stock Was Down Thursday

    Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) were down 6.4% at 9:50 a.m. EDT on Thursday after Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore downgraded the stock to equal weight and cut his price target by $30 to $75. The stock has outperformed the Nasdaq Composite index over the last year, up 46%. Moore sees a weak environment coming for the global memory chip sector, particularly with respect to the market for dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips, which comprised 73% of the company's revenue in the recent third quarter.

  • Why Fisker Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of start-up electric car company Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were suffering from an 8.6% sell-off at 11:15 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Capitalizing on the strong share-price surge that followed Morgan Stanley's announcement, Fisker made an announcement of its own after the close of trading last night: It is selling $600 million worth of convertible senior notes due in 2026 in a private offering, and perhaps as much as $690 million worth of these notes if buyers exercise an overallotment option. On the one hand, these notes are debt, and Fisker will have to pay interest.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Thursday

    The Chinese electric vehicle maker reported improving quarterly results, but still didn't turn a profit.

  • Cathie Wood Loves These 3 Crypto Stocks

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood seems to have taken the investing world by storm. In 2020, Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) outperformed the greater market by nearly 9x -- 149% versus 16% -- and earned her Bloomberg News designation as best stock picker that year. With a focus on disruptive technology, it makes sense that ARK's exchange-traded funds would embrace crypto, but the strong conviction ARK's investments are showing to the sector is still a bit shocking.

  • This Major Industrial Stock Could Be Poised for a Bull Run

    You might not know the name Cleveland-Cliffs, but demand for its rolled steel is climbing, and Biden's infrastructure bill could send it higher.

  • Why LifeStance Health Group Stock Is Crashing Today

    Mental health services have been one of Teladoc Health's (NYSE: TDOC) strongest growth drivers over the past several quarters. As a focused provider of in-person and online mental health services, investors were expecting a strong performance from LifeStance Health after it raised over $800 million in an IPO this June. During the first three months of 2021, LifeStance Health's operations lost less than $1 million after bringing in $143 million in top-line revenue.

  • Trulieve Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Expansion into New Markets

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

  • Will Moderna Buy Editas Medicine to Jump Into Gene Editing?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has a problem. And it's a really good problem to have. The company has a growing cash stockpile on its hands and needs to find something to do with its money. This is an easy problem to solve, of course.

  • Micron stock heads for worst day since March 2020 amid looming fears about memory cycle

    The party in the memory market could be coming to an end, and that's weighing on shares of Micron Technology Inc. Thursday.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Jumia Technologies or Wish

    Jumia (NYSE: JMIA) and ContextLogic's (NASDAQ: WISH) Wish are two of the market's most volatile and divisive e-commerce stocks. Jumia, a German e-commerce company that sells its products in about a dozen African countries, went public at $14.

  • 3 Takeaways From Unity Software's Earnings Call

    Unity Software (NYSE: U) reported strong second-quarter earnings results earlier this week, with investors cheering the beat-and-raise. Revenue jumped 48% to $273.6 million, and Unity continues to expand into other non-gaming markets as other companies leverage Unity's creative real-time 3D (RT3D) tools for a growing array of use cases. There's been a lot of talk recently surrounding metaverses, or interconnected digital universes that companies hope to create that can keep users continuously engaged.

  • Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Welcome to Coupang Inc.'s quarterly earnings conference call for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Please refer to today's earnings release as well as the risks and uncertainties described in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 13, 2021 and in other filings made with the SEC for information about factors which could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • 3 Big Takeaways From Alibaba's Latest Earnings

    The Q1 2022 report suggests the Chinese tech giant is well-positioned to sustain its growth over the coming quarters.

  • Time to Sell TAL Education (TAL)?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -2.07% was delivered by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, trailing the MSCI All Country World Index that delivered a +7.11% return for the same period. You can take a […]

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Cloudflare Stock?

    Cloudflare's (NYSE: NET) stock rallied to all-time highs after the content delivery network (CDN) and cybersecurity services provider posted its second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Cloudflare expects its revenue to rise 44%-45% year-over-year in the third quarter, then grow 46%-48% for the full year. Both top-line estimates exceeded Wall Street's expectations, but Cloudflare's bottom-line estimates -- which call for adjusted net losses for both the third quarter and full year -- were weaker than expected.

  • Merck Spinoff Organon Is Supercheap and It Just Set a 3.7% Dividend Yield

    The company, Organon (ticker: OGN), was spun off from Merck (MRK) this spring. Organon reaffirmed financial guidance for 2021 that was made at an investor day presentation in May. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of 28 cents a share, in line with expectations, resulting in a 3.7% yield based on its closing price Wednesday of $29.93.

  • Why McAfee Shot Nearly 10% Higher Today

    On Thursday, shares of digital security specialist McAfee (NASDAQ: MCFE) leaped almost 10% higher following the publication of the company's latest set of quarterly results. For the quarter, McAfee's revenue came in at $467 million, which was a sturdy 22% improvement over the same period a year ago. McAfee's good quarter was driven by a notable rise in its key direct-to-consumer subscription demographic.

  • 3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today

    Every now and then, a worthy name goes "on sale" or suffers a full pullback by virtue of a stock's temporary lackluster performance. With that as the backdrop, here's a rundown of three bargain stocks for promising companies that you can buy today at a below-average valuation. Mueller Industries (NYSE: MLI) isn't exactly a household name, but if it rings a bell, there's a reason.

  • Micron Falls on Memory Concerns Even as Some Analysts See Bottom

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology shares tumbled on Thursday, extending a recent decline as concerns mounted over the market for memory-related semiconductors.The stock dropped nearly 8% in its biggest intraday decline since March. It has lost more than 15% so far this week, putting it on track for its biggest one-week decline since March 2020.The day’s slump came after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to equal weight from overweight as a part of a broadly negative call on the market for the D