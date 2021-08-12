Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Hiring of a New Managing Director in Newark, DE

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp., Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com)a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce the addition of Farmer Financial located in Newark, Delaware. The group is led by Phillip Farmer, Managing Director. Prior to joining Aegis Capital, Phil worked at Merrill Lynch

Mr. Farmerhas more than 30 years of experience, specializing in wealth management services and currently manages in excess of $110 million in client assets. Phillip Farmer is the founder of Farmer Financial1. Phil began his career in the financial industry with Lehman Brothers Inc., then went on to gain his experience working at brokerage firms such as Prudential Securities, Morgan Stanley, UBS Financial and Merrill Lynch before establishing his own wealth advisory practice in partnership with Aegis Capital Corporation. Serving high-net-worth individuals as well as businesses and families, Phil's focus is customizing portfolios designed to help grow and conserve wealth by delivering an exceptional level of personalized service and experience. Phil has also served on the boards of Union Hospital, Faithful Friends Animal Rescue and Lions International.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented:"It is my pleasure to welcome Phil to Aegis. Phil is widely recognized as an outstanding leader with many years of experience. His client focus, his deep understanding of markets and his people leadership skills will put him in a strong position to exceed his clients' expectations. Aegis is dedicated to adding quality advisors to our firm and expanding our wealth management platform."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented:"Phil brings decades of highly successful client-relationship and business leadership capabilities to Aegis. His holistic approach to financial planning fits seamlessly with our culture. We look forward to leveraging our resources to help him continue to grow his business and support his clients."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 35 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Correspondent Services whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC

1Farmer Financial - Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a Member: FINRA/SIPC

