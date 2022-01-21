Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Hiring of a New Executive Vice President of Investment Banking

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2022 / Aegis Capital Corp. ("Aegis") a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce that Andrew L. Johnson joined the firm as an Executive Vice President of Investment Banking.

Andrew L. Johnson has extensive experience in several facets of the investment banking process in the small and mid cap space. Prior to joining Aegis, Andrew held the role of Chief Strategy Officer of Exactus, Inc. from January 2019 to July 2021, where he was instrumental in restructuring the company along with the completion of the acquisition of Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: PLSH), a leader in production of legal, trace THC, hemp-derived cannabinoid products for consumers and pets. Prior, he served as the Director of Investor Relations at ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ: CDXC), an integrated, global nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age. While at ChromaDex, the company raised over $50 million, transitioned from the OTC Market to the NASDAQ, significantly increased institutional ownership, and improved liquidity. Before joining ChromaDex, he held the role of Director of Outreach at Alliance Advisors, an investor relations consulting firm. During this time, Mr. Johnson worked with management teams of small and micro-cap companies to increase investor awareness through the facilitation and attendance of non-deal roadshows, investment conferences, group meetings and one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. Mr. Johnson also gained experience while working at Sidoti & Company, an institutional equity research firm, where he sat on the sales desk. During his time at Sidoti, he built relationships, presented investment ideas and provided equity research, including corporate access to over 750 small and mid-cap companies.

Isaac L. Eide, Aegis' Head of Investment Banking commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Andrew to Aegis' investment banking team. With his extensive network and experience in the small cap arena, we anticipate Andrew will be a valuable addition in helping to build upon the strong growth we had in 2021. The addition of Andrew shows the firm's dedication to growing its Equities and Investment Banking practice and providing the best service to Corporate and Institutional clients."

Story continues

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for almost 40 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles. Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC.

Any questions contact:

Michael Pata, Head of Business Development

Telephone: 1-212-813-1010

mpata@aegiscap.com

www.aegiscapcorp.com

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/684987/Aegis-Capital-Corp-Announces-the-Hiring-of-a-New-Executive-Vice-President-of-Investment-Banking



