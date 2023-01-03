Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Opening of the Rolling Hills Estate, CA Location

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2023 / Aegis Capital Corp., (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce the addition of the Blue Anchor Wealth Management team located in Rolling Hills Estate, California. The group is led by Mark Panfil, Managing Director.

Mark Panfil has more than 35 years of experience, specializing in wealth management services and currently manages in excess of $150 million in client assets. Mark is the founder of Blue Anchor Wealth Management1 and has joined Aegis as a Managing Director of the Sports and Entertainment Division / Senior Portfolio Director of Investments. Prior to joining Aegis Mark began his career in the financial industry with Smith Barney then went on to gain experience working at brokerage firms such as Wachovia Securities, RBC Capital Markets and Morgan Stanley before establishing his own wealth advisory practice in partnership with Aegis Capital Corporation. Mark is an NFLPA Registered Player Financial Advisor.

Serving high-profile clients as well as businesses and families, Mark specializes in developing and implementing carefully designed strategies to help clients align their resources with their goals. Mark's focus is customizing portfolios designed to help grow and conserve wealth by delivering an exceptional level of personalized boutique service and experience, while still offering a full suite of products and services.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "It is my pleasure to welcome Mark and his team to Aegis. Mark joins Aegis with more than three decades of industry experience and has dedicated his career to providing his clients with the highest quality advice and service. We are thrilled that he has chosen Aegis' wealth management platform to service his clients' needs and look forward to providing him the necessary support to continue delivering excellent service."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "Aegis continues to expand our reach and with the opening of the Rolling Hills Estate, California office we are committed to the growth of the firm on the West Coast. Mark is a valuable addition to our team as we continue to grow and enhance Aegis' presence in the region. Aegis is dedicated to adding quality advisors to our firm and expanding our wealth management platform."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for roughly 40 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles. Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC.

1Blue Anchor Wealth Management - Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a Member: FINRA/SIPC

