Aegis Sciences Corp Selects Quadax as a Revenue Cycle Management Partner for Their Laboratory Business

·3 min read

CLEVELAND, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadax, Inc., a leading provider of healthcare revenue cycle management technology and services commenced a strategic partnership with Aegis Sciences Corporation, a national laboratory servicing healthcare providers and pharmaceutical, governmental, and athletic organizations, to manage revenue cycle management for their extensive laboratory services offering.

JPG Logo with descriptor (PRNewsfoto/Quadax Inc.)
JPG Logo with descriptor (PRNewsfoto/Quadax Inc.)

With the expansion of testing across many specialty and unique areas, Aegis needed a revenue cycle management partner that would scale operationally & technically, while upholding the sought third-party, direct bill and patient billing practices through operational transparency and sound revenue cycle management controls.

Aegis went live with a suite of Quadax services highlighted by insurance coverage eligibility & discovery, third-party insurance billings, patient billings, direct B2B billings, Best in KLAS claims management, remittance management, patient engagement, denial & appeals management, A/R management and revenue recognition support. The combination of these services with Quadax's experienced revenue cycle management professionals allow Aegis to achieve greater revenue cycle management performance and transparency, enabling the continued advancement of laboratory diagnostic services.

"Quadax provides us with a genuine partnership that will effectively help us manage our Revenue Cycle Operations and Revenue Accounting with complete transparency," said Kellie Schutzmann, Vice President of Reimbursement. "Working with Quadax we will be able to achieve scalable third-party, direct bill and patient billing practices that align with our company goals, while being supported by knowledgeable revenue cycle management professionals, committed to navigating the ever-changing payer landscape with us."

"We are excited about our partnership with Aegis and to be able to provide professional, operational and functional revenue cycle management expertise that is congruent with Aegis's key objectives," said Phil Conard, Quadax Senior Vice President of Revenue Cycle Service. "There has been wonderful synergy amongst the respective teams, with strong collaboration in achieving onboarding objectives and implementing the new technology to drive efficiency and desired economic outcomes."

About Aegis Sciences Corporation

Founded in 1990, Aegis Sciences Corporation is a laboratory sciences company based in Nashville, Tenn., that provides science-driven testing and consulting services for clients such as healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, professional and amateur sports organizations, leading college and university athletic programs, Fortune 500 corporations, and government agencies throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.aegislabs.com

About Quadax, Inc.

Quadax is a healthcare services and information technology company focused on making the business of healthcare run better. The company partners with payers, hospitals, physician offices, laboratories, and others to improves clients' financial and operational performance with innovative solutions, strategies, and services. Quadax's leading software technologies that include accounts receivable systems, revenue cycle management services, electronic transaction management systems, and reimbursement support services have won Best in KLAS® in 2021 and 2022 and Category Leader in 2018 and 2019. To learn more, visit us at https://rco.quadax.com/aegis-rcm-partnership.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aegis-sciences-corp-selects-quadax-as-a-revenue-cycle-management-partner-for-their-laboratory-business-301739856.html

SOURCE Quadax Inc.

