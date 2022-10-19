U.S. markets closed

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Classical Homocystinuria and Pegtarviliase's Potential Role in Treatment

·2 min read

Event to be Held Thursday, October 27th at 10 AM ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare metabolic diseases, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on Classical Homocystinuria, and Aeglea's potential treatment and lead clinical asset pegtarviliase on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

The webinar will feature KOL Harvey Levy, MD, who will discuss the unmet medical need and current treatment landscape for patients suffering from Classical Homocystinuria, also known as cystathionine beta synthase (CBS) deficiency. Dr. Levy is Senior Physician in Medicine/Genetics at Boston Children's Hospital and Professor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School. He has been involved in metabolic diseases for over 50 years. He established the Metabolic Program at the Boston Children's Hospital in 1978, which has become one of the world's premier such programs.

The Aeglea management team will provide an overview of their potential treatment solution, pegtarviliase, a human enzyme therapy which is currently in Phase 1/2 clinical development.

A live Q&A session will follow the formal presentations. To register for the event, please click here or visit the Events and Presentations section of the Company's website. A replay of the webinar will be archived on the Company's website following the presentation.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Aeglea BioTherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company redefining the potential of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare metabolic diseases with limited treatment options. Aeglea is investigating pegtarviliase in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Homocystinuria. Pegtarviliase has been granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation. Aeglea's other clinical program, pegzilarginase, achieved the primary endpoint of arginine reduction in the PEACE Phase 3 clinical trial and has received both Rare Pediatric Disease and Breakthrough Therapy Designations. The Marketing Authorization Application for pegzilarginase is currently under review with the European Medicines Agency. Aeglea has an active discovery platform focused on engineering small changes in human enzymes to have a big impact on the lives of patients and their families. For more information, please visit http://aeglea.com.

