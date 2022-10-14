U.S. markets open in 3 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,666.25
    -15.50 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,984.00
    -107.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,012.00
    -71.75 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,729.90
    -4.90 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.44
    -0.67 (-0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.10
    -14.90 (-0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    18.67
    -0.24 (-1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9726
    -0.0057 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9520
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.09
    -1.48 (-4.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1232
    -0.0099 (-0.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.7620
    +0.5800 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,593.29
    +578.19 (+3.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.91
    +11.37 (+2.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,904.55
    +54.28 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

Aegon completes sale of 50% stake in joint venture with Liberbank to Unicaja Banco

Aegon N.V.
·7 min read
Aegon N.V.
Aegon N.V.

The Hague, October 14, 2022 - Aegon announced today that it has successfully completed the divestment of its 50% stake in the Spanish insurance joint venture with Liberbank to Unicaja Banco. As announced on May 23, 2022, the sale follows the change of control in Liberbank after its merger with Unicaja Banco in 2021. Aegon Spain intends to upstream the net proceeds of the transaction to Aegon Group.

About Aegon

Aegon is an integrated, diversified, international financial services group. The company offers investment, protection, and retirement solutions, with a strategic focus on three core markets (the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands), three growth markets (Spain & Portugal, Brazil, and China), and one global asset manager. Aegon's purpose of Helping people live their best lives runs through all its activities. As a leading global investor and employer, the company seeks to have a positive impact by addressing critical environmental and societal issues, with a focus on climate change and inclusion & diversity. Aegon is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands, and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the New York Stock Exchange. More information can be found at aegon.com.

Contacts

 

Media relations

Investor relations

Dick Schiethart

Jan Willem Weidema

+31(0) 6 2288 9925

+31(0) 70 344 8028

dick.schiethart@aegon.com

janwillem.weidema@aegon.com

 

 

Forward-looking statements
The statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The following are words that identify such forward-looking statements: aim, believe, estimate, target, intend, may, expect, anticipate, predict, project, counting on, plan, continue, want, forecast, goal, should, would, could, is confident, will, and similar expressions as they relate to Aegon. These statements may contain information about financial prospects, economic conditions and trends and involve risks and uncertainties. In addition, any statements that refer to sustainability, environmental and social targets, commitments, goals, efforts and expectations and other events or circumstances that are partially dependent on future events are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Aegon undertakes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any duty, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which merely reflect company expectations at the time of writing. Actual results may differ materially and adversely from expectations conveyed in forward-looking statements due to changes caused by various risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the following:

  • Unexpected delays, difficulties, and expenses in executing against our environmental, climate, diversity and inclusion or other “ESG” targets, goals and commitments, and changes in laws or regulations affecting us, such as changes in data privacy, environmental, safety and health laws;

  • Changes in general economic and/or governmental conditions, particularly in the United States, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom;

  • Civil unrest, (geo-) political tensions, military action or other instability in a country or geographic region;

  • Changes in the performance of financial markets, including emerging markets, such as with regard to:

    • The frequency and severity of defaults by issuers in Aegon’s fixed income investment portfolios;

    • The effects of corporate bankruptcies and/or accounting restatements on the financial markets and the resulting decline in the value of equity and debt securities Aegon holds;

    • The effects of declining creditworthiness of certain public sector securities and the resulting decline in the value of government exposure that Aegon holds;

  • Changes in the performance of Aegon’s investment portfolio and decline in ratings of Aegon’s counterparties;

  • Lowering of one or more of Aegon’s debt ratings issued by recognized rating organizations and the adverse impact such action may have on Aegon’s ability to raise capital and on its liquidity and financial condition;

  • Lowering of one or more of insurer financial strength ratings of Aegon’s insurance subsidiaries and the adverse impact such action may have on the written premium, policy retention, profitability and liquidity of its insurance subsidiaries;

  • The effect of the European Union’s Solvency II requirements and other regulations in other jurisdictions affecting the capital Aegon is required to maintain;

  • Changes affecting interest rate levels and continuing low or rapidly changing interest rate levels;

  • Changes affecting currency exchange rates, in particular the EUR/USD and EUR/GBP exchange rates;

  • Changes in the availability of, and costs associated with, liquidity sources such as bank and capital markets funding, as well as conditions in the credit markets in general such as changes in borrower and counterparty creditworthiness;

  • Increasing levels of competition in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and emerging markets;

  • Catastrophic events, either manmade or by nature, including by way of example acts of God, acts of terrorism, acts of war and pandemics, could result in material losses and significantly interrupt Aegon’s business;

  • The frequency and severity of insured loss events;

  • Changes affecting longevity, mortality, morbidity, persistence and other factors that may impact the profitability of Aegon’s insurance products;

  • Aegon’s projected results are highly sensitive to complex mathematical models of financial markets, mortality, longevity, and other dynamic systems subject to shocks and unpredictable volatility. Should assumptions to these models later prove incorrect, or should errors in those models escape the controls in place to detect them, future performance will vary from projected results;

  • Reinsurers to whom Aegon has ceded significant underwriting risks may fail to meet their obligations;

  • Changes in customer behavior and public opinion in general related to, among other things, the type of products Aegon sells, including legal, regulatory or commercial necessity to meet changing customer expectations;

  • Customer responsiveness to both new products and distribution channels;

  • As Aegon’s operations support complex transactions and are highly dependent on the proper functioning of information technology, operational risks such as system disruptions or failures, security or data privacy breaches, cyberattacks, human error, failure to safeguard personally identifiable information, changes in operational practices or inadequate controls including with respect to third parties with which we do business may disrupt Aegon’s business, damage its reputation and adversely affect its results of operations, financial condition and cash flows;

  • The impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, product withdrawals and other unusual items, including Aegon’s ability to integrate acquisitions and to obtain the anticipated results and synergies from acquisitions;

  • Aegon’s failure to achieve anticipated levels of earnings or operational efficiencies, as well as other management initiatives related to cost savings, Cash Capital at Holding, gross financial leverage and free cash flow;

  • Changes in the policies of central banks and/or governments;

  • Litigation or regulatory action that could require Aegon to pay significant damages or change the way Aegon does business;

  • Competitive, legal, regulatory, or tax changes that affect profitability, the distribution cost of or demand for Aegon’s products;

  • Consequences of an actual or potential break-up of the European monetary union in whole or in part, or the exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union and potential consequences if other European Union countries leave the European Union;

  • Changes in laws and regulations, particularly those affecting Aegon’s operations’ ability to hire and retain key personnel, taxation of Aegon companies, the products Aegon sells, and the attractiveness of certain products to its consumers;

  • Regulatory changes relating to the pensions, investment, and insurance industries in the jurisdictions in which Aegon operates;

  • Standard setting initiatives of supranational standard setting bodies such as the Financial Stability Board and the International Association of Insurance Supervisors or changes to such standards that may have an impact on regional (such as EU), national or US federal or state level financial regulation or the application thereof to Aegon, including the designation of Aegon by the Financial Stability Board as a Global Systemically Important Insurer (G-SII); and

  • Changes in accounting regulations and policies or a change by Aegon in applying such regulations and policies, voluntarily or otherwise, which may affect Aegon’s reported results, shareholders’ equity or regulatory capital adequacy levels.

This document contains information that qualifies, or may qualify, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting Aegon are described in its filings with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, Aegon expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Aegon’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Shareholders in Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) are in the red if they invested five years ago

    Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. It hits us in the gut...

  • BofA Likes Chipotle, Starbucks Among Restaurant Stocks

    Restaurant sales bounced back sharply in August after slipping from March through July, Bank of America says.

  • Is Now The Time To Look At Buying M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE)?

    M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. ( LON:MWE ), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a...

  • We're Interested To See How Feedback (LON:FDBK) Uses Its Cash Hoard To Grow

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com...

  • How Liz Truss Could U-Turn on Her UK Tax Package: The Options

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpLiz Truss is under pressure to row back on her Sept. 23 “mini-budget,” the biggest package of unfunded tax cuts in more than 50 years which triggered a mar

  • Investors in Empresaria Group (LON:EMR) have unfortunately lost 56% over the last five years

    We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But no-one is immune from buying too high. To wit, the...

  • ECB Hawks Target Early 2023 to Start Unwinding Balance Sheet

    (Bloomberg) -- Hawkish European Central Bank officials aim to start unwinding the institution’s €5.1 trillion ($4.9 trillion) asset hoard by early 2023 while retaining interest rates as their primary monetary-policy tool, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeKroger Wants to Merge Wit

  • Nigeria Seeks to Extend Debt Maturities, Finance Chief Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s Eurobond holders will not be included in a plan to extend the tenors of its outstanding debts and not necessarily “restructure” its obligations, the West African nation’s finance minister has said.Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantHot Inf

  • Starbucks (SBUX) Ties Up With Delta to Boost Loyalty Offerings

    Starbucks (SBUX) and Delta Air Lines (DAL) are expanding their loyalty programs to broaden their offerings.

  • UK bond market chaos sends investors fleeing into into money-market funds-Fitch

    LONDON (Reuters) -Investors piled cash into sterling money-market funds at more than three times their usual rate during the recent turbulence in British bond markets, and pension funds likely made up the bulk of those inflows, Fitch Ratings said on Friday. The government's "mini-Budget" on Sept. 23 triggered some of the biggest ever jumps in UK government bond yields, spooked wider markets and triggered a crisis among pension funds needing to find cash. Money market funds typically invest in high quality assets over a shorter-term horizon than other asset managers and, as such, are perceived to carry lower risk.

  • Why stocks scored a historic bounce after another hot inflation report

    Stock-market investors can be forgiven for feeling a little dizzy after a day that saw stocks plunge in reaction to another round of hotter-than-expected inflation data only to surge higher and extend gains into the closing bell. “While I certainly wouldn’t classify this morning’s flush capitulatory, the stock market is dealing with disappointing inflation reports a lot better than a short time ago,” said Mark Arbeter, president of Arbeter Investments LLC, in note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell just shy of 550 points, or 1.88%, but ended the day up 827.87 points, or 2.8%, at 30,038.72.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Again Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock has tanked more than 40% in the last month, far outpacing the approximately 14% decline in the S&P 500 index. Nio shares continue to slide today, down 2.5% as of 11:25 a.m. ET. Nio doesn't yet do business in the U.S., but the prospect for the Federal Reserve to have to raise rates even more than hoped has global implications.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Skyrocketing This Week

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were skyrocketing 31.6% this week as of 3:18 p.m. ET on Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. On Monday, Swiss regulators recommended the use of Novavax's Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine as a booster in adults ages 18 and older. Novavax's partner, SK Bioscience, also filed for South Korean approval of Nuvaxovid as a booster.

  • Inflation at 8.2%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Money

    Last month, the Federal Reserve implemented its fifth straight interest rate hike this year, and its third consecutive hike at 75 basis points, bringing its key funds rate up to the 3% to 3.25% range. The move showed that the central bank is deadly serious about taking on the stubbornly high inflation that has been plaguing the economy since the middle of 2021. The Fed’s turn toward an aggressive anti-inflationary policy may not be hard enough, however, as the September data, released this morni

  • FTSE and Wall Street on rollercoaster ride as US inflation hits 40-year high

    Core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy components, jumped to 6.6% over the period, higher than forecast, and the highest since 1982.

  • Thursday was ‘one of the craziest days of my career’ in markets, says BlackRock’s Rick Rieder

    Investors have witnessed some 'pretty crazy' times in financial markets lately, with Thursday's wild fluctuations ranking high among the them.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. And at a 2009 shareholder meeting, Buffett noted that the first best thing you can do to protect against inflation is to invest in yourself and your skills: “If you’re the best teacher, if you’re the best surgeon, if you’re the best lawyer, you will get your share of the national economic pie regardless of the value of whatever the currency may be,” he said.

  • Apple announces high-yield savings account for credit card holders

    Apple and Goldman Sachs are teaming up to offer a new, no-fee, high-yield savings account for Apple Card users.

  • Here's Why InMode Stock Soared Today

    Shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) soared on Thursday after the medical device company released preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2022. As a result, InMode stock was up 13% as of 11:45 a.m. ET. InMode habitually releases preliminary numbers weeks before announcing official results.

  • Ray Dalio Says There’s a ‘Perfect Storm’ Brewing; Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The headwinds have piled up for the US economy, and today’s producer price index, coming in well above the forecasts, was just the latest blow. As the PPI reminds us, inflation is stubbornly high, and compounding on last year’s elevated numbers. In addition, we’re facing a 1H GDP contraction, a nosedive in consumer confidence, shaky supplies chains, and the Federal Reserve’s rapid shift to hiking interest rates. And all of that may just be the tip of the iceberg. Billionaire investor Ray Dalio s