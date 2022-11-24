U.S. markets closed

Aegon publishes agenda for Extraordinary General Meeting on January 17, 2023

Aegon N.V.
·8 min read
Aegon N.V.
Aegon N.V.

The Hague, November 24, 2022 - Today, Aegon N.V. has published the Agenda and Shareholder Circular for its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 14:00 CET.

The purpose of the EGM is the proposal to approve the strategic decision to combine Aegon’s Dutch pension, life and non-life insurance, banking and mortgage origination operations with a.s.r. to create a leading player in the Dutch market, as announced on October 27, 2022.

In addition to shareholders’ approval the closing of this transaction is subject to customary conditions, including regulatory and antitrust approvals, and the completion of the works council consultation processes of both Aegon and a.s.r..

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will be held at Aegon N.V.’s head office in The Hague, in a hybrid manner. This means that with respect to attending the EGM, shareholders have the choice to attend the EGM in person or virtually. Also, shareholders have the option to vote without attending the EGM. The terms of the Company’s policy regarding the hybrid meeting of shareholders will be applicable to the EGM.

A live stream of the EGM will be available at Aegon’s corporate website.

More information on how to attend and all documentation relating to the EGM can be found here.

About Aegon

Aegon is an integrated, diversified, international financial services group. The company offers investment, protection, and retirement solutions, with a strategic focus on three core markets (the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands), three growth markets (Spain & Portugal, Brazil, and China), and one global asset manager. Aegon's purpose of Helping people live their best lives runs through all its activities. As a leading global investor and employer, the company seeks to have a positive impact by addressing critical environmental and societal issues, with a focus on climate change and inclusion & diversity. Aegon is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands, and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the New York Stock Exchange. More information can be found at aegon.com.

Contacts

 

Media relations

Investor relations

Dick Schiethart

Jan Willem Weidema

+31(0) 6 22 88 99 25

+31(0) 70 344 8028

dick.schiethart@aegon.com

janwillem.weidema@aegon.com



Forward-looking statements
The statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The following are words that identify such forward-looking statements: aim, believe, estimate, target, intend, may, expect, anticipate, predict, project, counting on, plan, continue, want, forecast, goal, should, would, could, is confident, will, and similar expressions as they relate to Aegon. These statements may contain information about financial prospects, economic conditions and trends and involve risks and uncertainties. In addition, any statements that refer to sustainability, environmental and social targets, commitments, goals, efforts and expectations and other events or circumstances that are partially dependent on future events are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Aegon undertakes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any duty, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which merely reflect company expectations at the time of writing. Actual results may differ materially and adversely from expectations conveyed in forward-looking statements due to changes caused by various risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the following:

  • Unexpected delays, difficulties, and expenses in executing against our environmental, climate, diversity and inclusion or other “ESG” targets, goals and commitments, and changes in laws or regulations affecting us, such as changes in data privacy, environmental, safety and health laws;

  • Changes in general economic and/or governmental conditions, particularly in the United States, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom;

  • Civil unrest, (geo-) political tensions, military action or other instability in a country or geographic region;

  • Changes in the performance of financial markets, including emerging markets, such as with regard to:

    • The frequency and severity of defaults by issuers in Aegon’s fixed income investment portfolios;

    • The effects of corporate bankruptcies and/or accounting restatements on the financial markets and the resulting decline in the value of equity and debt securities Aegon holds;

    • The effects of declining creditworthiness of certain public sector securities and the resulting decline in the value of government exposure that Aegon holds;

  • Changes in the performance of Aegon’s investment portfolio and decline in ratings of Aegon’s counterparties;

  • Lowering of one or more of Aegon’s debt ratings issued by recognized rating organizations and the adverse impact such action may have on Aegon’s ability to raise capital and on its liquidity and financial condition;

  • Lowering of one or more of insurer financial strength ratings of Aegon’s insurance subsidiaries and the adverse impact such action may have on the written premium, policy retention, profitability and liquidity of its insurance subsidiaries;

  • The effect of the European Union’s Solvency II requirements and other regulations in other jurisdictions affecting the capital Aegon is required to maintain;

  • Changes affecting interest rate levels and continuing low or rapidly changing interest rate levels;

  • Changes affecting currency exchange rates, in particular the EUR/USD and EUR/GBP exchange rates;

  • Changes in the availability of, and costs associated with, liquidity sources such as bank and capital markets funding, as well as conditions in the credit markets in general such as changes in borrower and counterparty creditworthiness;

  • Increasing levels of competition in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and emerging markets;

  • Catastrophic events, either manmade or by nature, including by way of example acts of God, acts of terrorism, acts of war and pandemics, could result in material losses and significantly interrupt Aegon’s business;

  • The frequency and severity of insured loss events;

  • Changes affecting longevity, mortality, morbidity, persistence and other factors that may impact the profitability of Aegon’s insurance products;

  • Aegon’s projected results are highly sensitive to complex mathematical models of financial markets, mortality, longevity, and other dynamic systems subject to shocks and unpredictable volatility. Should assumptions to these models later prove incorrect, or should errors in those models escape the controls in place to detect them, future performance will vary from projected results;

  • Reinsurers to whom Aegon has ceded significant underwriting risks may fail to meet their obligations;

  • Changes in customer behavior and public opinion in general related to, among other things, the type of products Aegon sells, including legal, regulatory or commercial necessity to meet changing customer expectations;

  • Customer responsiveness to both new products and distribution channels;

  • As Aegon’s operations support complex transactions and are highly dependent on the proper functioning of information technology, operational risks such as system disruptions or failures, security or data privacy breaches, cyberattacks, human error, failure to safeguard personally identifiable information, changes in operational practices or inadequate controls including with respect to third parties with which we do business may disrupt Aegon’s business, damage its reputation and adversely affect its results of operations, financial condition and cash flows;

  • The impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, product withdrawals and other unusual items, including Aegon’s ability to integrate acquisitions and to obtain the anticipated results and synergies from acquisitions;

  • Aegon’s failure to achieve anticipated levels of earnings or operational efficiencies, as well as other management initiatives related to cost savings, Cash Capital at Holding, gross financial leverage and free cash flow;

  • Changes in the policies of central banks and/or governments;

  • Litigation or regulatory action that could require Aegon to pay significant damages or change the way Aegon does business;

  • Competitive, legal, regulatory, or tax changes that affect profitability, the distribution cost of or demand for Aegon’s products;

  • Consequences of an actual or potential break-up of the European monetary union in whole or in part, or the exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union and potential consequences if other European Union countries leave the European Union;

  • Changes in laws and regulations, particularly those affecting Aegon’s operations’ ability to hire and retain key personnel, taxation of Aegon companies, the products Aegon sells, and the attractiveness of certain products to its consumers;

  • Regulatory changes relating to the pensions, investment, and insurance industries in the jurisdictions in which Aegon operates;

  • Standard setting initiatives of supranational standard setting bodies such as the Financial Stability Board and the International Association of Insurance Supervisors or changes to such standards that may have an impact on regional (such as EU), national or US federal or state level financial regulation or the application thereof to Aegon, including the designation of Aegon by the Financial Stability Board as a Global Systemically Important Insurer (G-SII); and

  • Changes in accounting regulations and policies or a change by Aegon in applying such regulations and policies, voluntarily or otherwise, which may affect Aegon’s reported results, shareholders’ equity or regulatory capital adequacy levels.

Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting Aegon are described in its filings with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. Except as required by any applicable law or regulation, Aegon expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Aegon’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.


Attachment


