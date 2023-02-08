Aehr Announces At-The-Market (ATM) Offering of Common Stock

Aehr Test Systems

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) (the “Company”), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced it has entered into a sales agreement with William Blair & Company, L.L.C. and Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC in connection with the offer and sale of up to $25 million of shares of the Company’s common stock. The shares will be sold on the open market via an At-The-Market (ATM) offering pursuant to an effective shelf registration on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 3, 2021.

The Company’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “AEHR.”

The Company plans to use the net proceeds, if any, of sales of its common stock issued under the ATM offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, increasing its working capital and inventory, funding research and development, commercial activities, and capital expenditures.

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a worldwide provider of test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and has installed over 2,500 systems worldwide. Increased quality and reliability needs of the Automotive and Mobility integrated circuit markets are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products in package, wafer level, and singulated die/module level test. Aehr Test has developed and introduced several innovative products, including the ABTSTM and FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The ABTS system is used in production and qualification testing of packaged parts for both lower power and higher power logic devices as well as all common types of memory devices. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems used for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a new low-cost single-wafer compact test and reliability verification solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The WaferPak Contactor contains a unique full wafer probe card capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of full wafers on Aehr Test FOX systems. The DiePak Carrier is a reusable, temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform cost-effective final test and burn-in of both bare die and modules. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems’ website at www.aehr.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Aehr’s future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates,” “going to,” "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Aehr’s expectations, strategy, priorities, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the use of proceeds, if any, from the ATM offering; and expectations related to long-term demand for Aehr’s productions and the attractiveness of key markets. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Aehr’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed from time to time with the SEC. Aehr disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Contacts: Aehr Test Systems

Ken Spink

Chief Financial Officer

(510) 623-9400 x309

MKR Investor Relations Inc.

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

Analyst/Investor Contact

(213) 277-5550

aehr@mkr-group.com





