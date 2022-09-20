U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,855.93
    -43.96 (-1.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,706.23
    -313.45 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,425.05
    -109.97 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,787.50
    -25.34 (-1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.19
    -1.54 (-1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.50
    -4.70 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    19.27
    -0.08 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9975
    -0.0053 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5710
    +0.0810 (+2.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1383
    -0.0054 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.7520
    +0.5340 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,981.49
    -558.65 (-2.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.93
    -6.09 (-1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.66
    -44.02 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

Aehr Test Systems to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on October 6, 2022

Aehr Test Systems
·3 min read
Aehr Test Systems
Aehr Test Systems

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced that it will report financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2023 ended August 31, 2022 on Thursday, October 6, 2022 following the close of the market. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the results.

What:

Aehr Test Systems first quarter fiscal 2023 financial results conference call.

 

 

When:

Thursday, October 6, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. PT).

 

 

Dial in Number:

To access the live call, dial +1 877-270-2148 (US and Canada) or +1 412-902-6510 (International) and ask to join the Aehr Test Systems earnings call.

 

 

Webcast:

To access the live webcast, please visit the investor relations section at www.aehr.com.

 

 

Call Replay:

A phone replay of the call will be available approximately two hours following the end of the call and will remain available for one week. To access the call replay, dial +1 877-344-7529 (US and Canada) or +1 412-317-0088 (International) and enter replay passcode 8724719.

 

 

About Aehr Test Systems
Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a worldwide provider of test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and has installed over 2,500 systems worldwide. Increased quality and reliability needs of the Automotive and Mobility integrated circuit markets are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products in package, wafer level, and singulated die/module level test. Aehr Test has developed and introduced several innovative products, including the ABTS™ and FOX-P™ families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak™ Aligner, FOX WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The ABTS system is used in production and qualification testing of packaged parts for both lower power and higher power logic devices as well as all common types of memory devices. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems used for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a new low-cost single-wafer compact test and reliability verification solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The WaferPak Contactor contains a unique full wafer probe card capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of full wafers on Aehr Test FOX systems. The DiePak Carrier is a reusable, temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform cost-effective final test and burn-in of both bare die and modules. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems’ website at www.aehr.com.

Contacts:

 

Aehr Test Systems

MKR Investor Relations Inc.

Ken Spink

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

Chief Financial Officer

Analyst/Investor Contact

(510) 623-9400 x309

(323) 468-2300

 

aehr@mkr-group.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Dropped Today

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) shares are significantly outperforming other technology stocks to the downside today. While the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down about 1.3% as of 2:45 p.m. ET, QuantumScape stock was lower by 6%. If successfully commercialized, solid-state battery technology should provide faster charging times with a more efficient and safer battery.

  • Roku Stock Could Soon Hit Fresh 2-Year Lows

    A historically bearish trendline is flashing for the streaming name

  • Some Parts of This Market Are Getting a Lyft

    Despite the pre-fed bloodbath out there, not every stock is down. After having a pretty rough few days, both Lyft and Uber are are seeing a decent bid form. In addition, LYFT in particular is seeing some heavy option flow that makes me think the name could go on a run in the next day or two.

  • Bitcoin's Pre-Fed Weakness Has Chart Analysts Focused on Support at $18.3K

    The majority of longs initiated in the past three months are underwater, according to one research firm. So, a break below $18,300 could see those longs exit the market, putting downward pressure on prices.

  • Biden to Release 10 Million Oil Barrels Ahead of EU-Russian Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The Department of Energy will offer additional US reserve crude for sale ahead of plans by the European Union to ban most Russian oil in December. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Runn

  • Russian Oil Flows Dive, Hurting Putin's War Chest

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports have fallen sharply in the first half of September, hit first by a storm in the Pacific and then by an unexplained decline in shipments from the Baltic. Flows to the big Asian buyers — China and India — aren’t offsetting a drop in volumes for Europe.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth

  • U.S. refiners eye Canadian oil once strategic reserve turns off taps

    U.S. refiners are expected to buy more Canadian oil after the Biden administration ends releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) this fall, traders said, adding this should boost the price of Canadian barrels at a time of tight global supply. The releases have weighed on the price of Western Canada Select (WCS), the benchmark Canadian heavy grade. In 2021 the average WCS discount was $12.78 a barrel, according to the Alberta Energy Regulator.

  • 4 reasons you should buy energy stocks right now if you are a long-term investor

    The energy sector of the S&P 500 combines low prices with lofty dividend yields supported by high free cash flow.

  • Ford Was Downshifting Even Before Word of Parts Shortages

    Ford Motor Co. was trading lower in pre-market activity here on Tuesday as traders reacted to news about parts availability issues at the automotive giant. Let's check the position of Ford's charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of F, below, we can see that prices rallied in July and August but failed at the underside of the declining 200-day moving average line.

  • Governments worldwide provide $536B in annual subsidies to this one industry — and billionaire investor Mario Gabelli is getting in on the action. Here’s how you can too.

    Ride the gravy train while it lasts.

  • Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Now

    Growth stocks were an unstoppable force on Wall Street after the end of the Great Recession as historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's easy money policies provided companies with cheap capital to expand their businesses. Since late 2021, however, growth stocks have fallen out of favor, and with the U.S. on the brink of being in an official recession, these former high flyers are having difficulty finding love in the market. In fact, a recession just might have Pinterest making you richer now -- and in the future, too.

  • Top Copper Stocks for Q4 2022

    The copper industry is comprised of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, development, and production of copper, one of the most widely used metals. Copper demand is closely tied to economic cycles as it's used for a broad range of applications, including construction, electronics, industrial machinery, transportation, power generation, and transmission.

  • Top Oil and Gas Penny Stocks for Q4 2022

    These are the oil and gas penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2022.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Albemarle, The Chemours, Univar Solutions and Innospec

    Albemarle, The Chemours, Univar Solutions and Innospec have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • TASEKO MINES PROVIDES UPDATE ON PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD FOR FLORENCE COPPER UIC PERMIT

    Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSEAMERICAN: TGB) (LSE: TKO) ("Taseko" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the federal permitting process for its Florence Copper Project.

  • 10 Biggest Car Companies in The World By Sales

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 biggest car companies in the world by sales. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest car companies in the world by sales. It is hard to imagine a life in which cars don’t exist. They have […]

  • Saudi Aramco Says Global Oil Buffers May Vanish When Demand Recovers

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Running Out of OptionsTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesSaudi Aramco said a lack of investment in fossil

  • 3 Major Regional Banks to Benefit From Rising Rates, Loans

    The Zacks Major Regional Banks will benefit from the Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes and rise in loan demand. Business restructuring and digitization also offer support. On these favorable factors, industry players like BAC, KEY & BKU are worth considering.

  • Best Energy ETFs for Q4 2022

    Energy exchange-traded funds (ETFs) invest primarily in stocks of natural gas, oil, and alternative energy companies. This doesn't perfectly match up with the companies included in the energy sector in the S&P 500, which includes oil and gas companies.

  • Reliance Industries: Daughter rises in Mukesh Ambani’s succession plan

    Isha Ambani has been groomed to join the Reliance empire, unlike other women in her family.