U.S. markets open in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,394.50
    +40.50 (+0.93%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,569.00
    +278.00 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,939.50
    +180.50 (+1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.20
    +18.00 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.05
    -1.38 (-1.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.40
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.77
    +0.24 (+1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1573
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.14
    -1.16 (-5.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3617
    +0.0034 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3170
    -0.0970 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,173.45
    +2,915.88 (+5.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,314.83
    +51.73 (+4.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,079.93
    +84.06 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     
COMING UP:

Another 348,000 individuals likely filed new claims week ended Oct. 2

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Aehr Test Systems
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced that it successfully completed its previously announced $25 million “at-the-market” (“ATM”) offering. A total of 1.7 million shares were sold at an average sales price of $14.73 per share. The gross proceeds to the Company were $25.0 million before commission fees and offering expenses. The estimated net proceeds to the Company after commission, fees, and estimated offering expenses were $24.0 million.

Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, “We are pleased to have successfully completed this offering which netted $24 million in cash with minimum dilution to our shareholders. These proceeds provide additional capital to serve the very large market opportunities we see ahead, which include the significant opportunity for test and burn-in of silicon carbide devices for electric vehicles and electrification infrastructure, silicon photonics devices for data center and 5G infrastructure, and 2D/3D sensors for mobile and wearable devices.

“We are seeing a significant increase in demand for wafer level test and burn-in of silicon carbide semiconductors for electric vehicles. In addition to a very strong backlog and forecast from our lead silicon carbide customer, we are currently engaged in evaluations and/or benchmarks with multiple other major silicon carbide suppliers regarding their wafer level test and burn-in needs.

“Aehr Test’s unique solutions allow our customers to test and burn-in their devices with 100% confidence and traceability, which are needed to address the reliability, safety, security, and confidence for mission critical applications such as semiconductors used in motor controllers and power conversion in electric vehicles. We feel we are very well positioned to capitalize on the long-term growth opportunities such as these silicon carbide devices within the electric vehicle as well as the infrastructure to support the electric vehicle market.”

About Aehr Test Systems
Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a worldwide provider of test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical and memory integrated circuits and has installed over 2,500 systems worldwide. Increased quality and reliability needs of the Automotive and Mobility integrated circuit markets are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products in package, wafer level, and singulated die/module level test. Aehr Test has developed and introduced several innovative products, including the ABTS™ and FOX-P™ families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak™ Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The ABTS system is used in production and qualification testing of packaged parts for both lower power and higher power logic devices as well as all common types of memory devices. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems used for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a new low-cost single-wafer compact test and reliability verification solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The WaferPak contactor contains a unique full wafer probe card capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of full wafers on Aehr Test FOX systems. The DiePak Carrier is a reusable, temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform cost-effective final test and burn-in of both bare die and modules. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems’ website at www.aehr.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Aehr’s future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates,” “going to,” "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Aehr’s expectations, strategy, priorities, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, future requirements and orders of Aehr’s new and existing customers; bookings forecasted for proprietary WaferPak™ and DiePak consumables; and expectations related to long-term demand for Aehr’s productions and the attractiveness of key markets. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Aehr’s recent Form 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Aehr disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Contacts:

Aehr Test Systems

MKR Investor Relations Inc.

Ken Spink

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

Chief Financial Officer

Analyst/Investor Contact

(510) 623-9400 x309

(323) 468-2300

aehr@mkr-group.com








Recommended Stories

  • Tilray posts 43% rise in quarterly revenue on strong cannabis demand

    The world's largest cannabis producer by sales said its revenue rose to $168 million in the quarter ended Aug. 31 from $117.49 million a year earlier. Cannabis products saw a massive rise in popularity this year as more people turned to it for relaxation during the months-long isolation caused by COVID-19, lifting sales of pot producers. Tilray, which announced the deal in December, added that it had saved about $55 million on a run-rate basis to date from the deal, with actual cash savings close to $20 million.

  • Tilray posts larger-than-expected loss

    Tilray Inc. said Thursday its first quarter net loss widened to $34.6 million or 8 cents a share, from a loss of $21.7 million, or 9 cents a share in the year-ago period. The cannabis company said sales increased to $168 million from $117.5 million. Tilray was expected to report a loss of 6 cents a share on sales of $172.6 million, according to an analyst survey by FactSet. Tilray said it's on track with at least $80 million cost savings from its merger deal with Aphria. Shares of Tilray rose 2.

  • Charlie Munger Just Doubled Down on Alibaba: Should Investors Follow Suit?

    In a recent regulatory filing, The Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) disclosed that it had bought more shares of Chinese giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) with its corporate cash. The decision was probably the work of Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's partner and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) vice chairman. Munger is also the chairman of The Daily Journal and holds 3.6% of the company's shares.

  • The Recent Pullback in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullback is often a gift in disguise.

  • AT&T Strikes Fiber Optic Network Deal with Frontier Communications

    Telecommunications major AT&T Inc. (T) announced that it has partnered with a fellow telecommunications company, Frontier Communications, to provide fiber-optic connectivity to enterprises that do not use services provided by AT&T. Notably, multi-year strategic agreements for the deployment of AT&T’s 5G mobility network were also signed between the companies. Following the news, shares of the company appreciated marginally to close at $27.33 in extended trade on Wednesday. By developing addition

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what young investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Richer in October and Beyond

    Here's why they picked Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). Zhiyuan Sun (Biogen): Biogen has become an absolute bargain biotech and is ripe for investors sitting on the sideline to buy the dip.

  • Dow Jones Futures Jump As Market Rally Gains Momentum On McConnell Debt-Limit Offer

    Dow Jones futures rose sharply Thursday morning, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. The major indexes finished modestly higher Wednesday, rebounding from sharp morning lows amid a McConnell debt-limit offer.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in October

    There's little question that marijuana stocks have an opportunity to show investors the green. The easiest way to begin this list is with the cannabis stock that I referred to as the absolute worst place to put your money to work in the weed industry, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL). Between cash, cash equivalents, and long-term investments, Sundial is lugging around about $950 million, with no debt.

  • Why EV Stocks Nio, Workhorse, and Hyzon Are Down Today

    Some company-specific headwinds are adding to a general market downturn in these electric vehicle names.

  • 3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If you're after businesses with sizable expansion opportunities, then look no further than these three stocks.

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for October

    At the same time, all three are growing annual revenue -- and there are plenty of reasons to believe this will continue. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is the leading company in the cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment market. The company predicts that will continue until at least the late 2030s.

  • Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of billionaire David Tepper. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 5 Stock Picks. David Tepper, the billionaire chief of Florida-based Appaloosa Management LP, manages more than $4.8 billion in 13F securities at his […]

  • Big Changes Could Be Coming to Your Roth IRA. What to Know.

    Proposed rules could bar individual retirement account contributions and Roth conversions for high earners with accounts exceeding $10 million.

  • Evergrande backer Chinese Estates' stock soars on take-private offer

    Shares of Chinese Estates Holdings, a former major shareholder of embattled developer China Evergrande, jumped as much as 32% on Thursday after it announced an offer to be taken private for HK$1.91 billion ($245 million). The Hong Kong developer said on Wednesday the family of Chinese Estates' biggest shareholder, Joseph Lau, had proposed to take it private by offering minority shareholders a 38% premium to its last traded price. The offer represents the latest move by Lau and China Estates to emerge from the shadow of Evergrande, which is floundering due to a huge debt load and threatening the Hong Kong company's future.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $10

    Out on Wall Street, one group of stocks divides investors into either fans or critics. Penny stocks, or tickers that trade for less than $5 per share, are known for stirring up mixed reactions among market watchers, as these names are unrivaled in terms of both their risk and reward potential. Some argue the bargain prices are just too good to be true, noting that there could be a very legitimate reason they are trading at such low levels. Problems like weak fundamentals or overwhelming headwind

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Tech Stocks at Steep Discounts

    Who doesn’t like buying a quality product at a discount? We all do it, some of us go looking for it, and it’s made fodder for comedians, well, just about forever. It’s only logical, after all, to buy cheap when you can. That holds true in the stock markets, too. The old cliché of ‘buy low and sell high’ remains a basic truth of the market. The only trick is finding the right stocks to buy low. Right now, Wall Street is watching the tech sector intently – these stocks are showing both discounted

  • This simple investment can earn you more than 6% with no risk

    The yield on I bonds is the sum of two components: a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate is set at the time of purchase, and remains fixed for the life of the bond. The inflation rate component of the yield adjusts twice a year—the first business days of May and November.

  • 10 Quality Stocks Ready to Bounce Back After September’s Selloff

    We looked at S&P 500 stocks that tumbled more than 10%, and screened for companies that have less debt, strong earnings outlooks, and high profits.