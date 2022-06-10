U.S. markets close in 3 hours 4 minutes

AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report May 2022

Association of Equipment Manufacturers
Association of Equipment Manufacturers
MILWAUKEE, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 

May

 

YTD - May

Beginning
Inventory

 

2022

2021

%Chg

 

2022

2021

%Chg

May 2022

2WD Farm Tractors

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

< 40 HP

19,836

23,587

-15.9

 

81,386

97,717

-16.7

63,013

 

40 < 100 HP

5,878

7,031

-16.4

 

25,560

29,339

-12.9

20,616

 

100+ HP

1,990

1,747

13.9

 

9,302

8,423

10.4

6,490

 

Total 2WD Farm Tractors

27,704

32,365

-14.4

 

116,248

135,479

-14.2

90,119

4WD Farm Tractors

176

253

-30.4

 

1,028

1,180

-12.9

282

Total Farm Tractors

27,880

32,618

-14.5

 

117,276

136,659

-14.2

90,401

Self-Prop Combines

315

361

-12.7

 

1,522

1,773

-14.2

851

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers


 


