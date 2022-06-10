AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report May 2022

Association of Equipment Manufacturers

MILWAUKEE, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

May YTD - May Beginning

Inventory 2022 2021 %Chg 2022 2021 %Chg May 2022 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 19,836 23,587 -15.9 81,386 97,717 -16.7 63,013 40 < 100 HP 5,878 7,031 -16.4 25,560 29,339 -12.9 20,616 100+ HP 1,990 1,747 13.9 9,302 8,423 10.4 6,490 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 27,704 32,365 -14.4 116,248 135,479 -14.2 90,119 4WD Farm Tractors 176 253 -30.4 1,028 1,180 -12.9 282 Total Farm Tractors 27,880 32,618 -14.5 117,276 136,659 -14.2 90,401 Self-Prop Combines 315 361 -12.7 1,522 1,773 -14.2 851

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.



