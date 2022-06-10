AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report May 2022
May
YTD - May
Beginning
2022
2021
%Chg
2022
2021
%Chg
May 2022
2WD Farm Tractors
< 40 HP
19,836
23,587
-15.9
81,386
97,717
-16.7
63,013
40 < 100 HP
5,878
7,031
-16.4
25,560
29,339
-12.9
20,616
100+ HP
1,990
1,747
13.9
9,302
8,423
10.4
6,490
Total 2WD Farm Tractors
27,704
32,365
-14.4
116,248
135,479
-14.2
90,119
4WD Farm Tractors
176
253
-30.4
1,028
1,180
-12.9
282
Total Farm Tractors
27,880
32,618
-14.5
117,276
136,659
-14.2
90,401
Self-Prop Combines
315
361
-12.7
1,522
1,773
-14.2
851
The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.
Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers