AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report December 2021
MILWAUKEE, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
December
YTD - December
Beginning
2021
2020
%Chg
2021
2020
%Chg
Dec 2021
2WD Farm Tractors
< 40 HP
14,662
15,138
-3.1
215,288
197,772
8.9
45,714
40 < 100 HP
7,061
7,261
-2.8
75,311
68,283
10.3
16,208
100+ HP
2,858
2,200
29.9
23,762
19,144
24.1
5,568
Total 2WD Farm Tractors
24,581
24,599
-0.1
314,361
285,199
10.2
67,490
4WD Farm Tractors
399
309
29.1
3,536
2,988
18.3
375
Total Farm Tractors
24,980
24,908
0.3
317,897
288,187
10.3
67,865
Self-Prop Combines
633
505
25.3
6,272
5,030
24.7
465
The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.
