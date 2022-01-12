U.S. markets close in 2 hours 36 minutes

AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report December 2021

Association of Equipment Manufacturers
·1 min read

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

December

YTD - December

Beginning
Inventory

2021

2020

%Chg

2021

2020

%Chg

Dec 2021

2WD Farm Tractors

< 40 HP

14,662

15,138

-3.1

215,288

197,772

8.9

45,714

40 < 100 HP

7,061

7,261

-2.8

75,311

68,283

10.3

16,208

100+ HP

2,858

2,200

29.9

23,762

19,144

24.1

5,568

Total 2WD Farm Tractors

24,581

24,599

-0.1

314,361

285,199

10.2

67,490

4WD Farm Tractors

399

309

29.1

3,536

2,988

18.3

375

Total Farm Tractors

24,980

24,908

0.3

317,897

288,187

10.3

67,865

Self-Prop Combines

633

505

25.3

6,272

5,030

24.7

465

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.



