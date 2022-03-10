AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2022
MILWAUKEE, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
February
YTD - February
Beginning Inventory
2022
2021
%Chg
2022
2021
%Chg
Feb 2022
2WD Farm Tractors
< 40 HP
11,810
10,925
8.1
22,104
21,025
5.1
55,091
40 < 100 HP
4,134
3,859
7.1
8,155
8,064
1.1
16,776
100+ HP
1,481
1,158
27.9
2,986
2,542
17.5
5,321
Total 2WD Farm Tractors
17,425
15,942
9.3
33,245
31,631
5.1
77,188
4WD Farm Tractors
172
171
0.6
397
397
0.0
385
Total Farm Tractors
17,597
16,113
9.2
33,642
32,028
5.0
77,573
Self-Prop Combines
200
194
3.1
405
544
-25.6
488
The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.
Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers