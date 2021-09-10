U.S. markets close in 1 hour 8 minutes

AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report August 2021

Association of Equipment Manufacturers
·1 min read

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

August

YTD - August

Beginning
Inventory

2021

2020

%Chg

2021

2020

%Chg

Aug 2021

2WD Farm Tractors

< 40 HP

16,441

15,123

8.7

154,029

137,976

11.6

40,625

40 < 100 HP

6,232

5,910

5.4

49,906

43,740

14.1

18,317

100+ HP

1,803

1,308

37.8

14,094

11,113

26.8

6,217

Total 2WD Farm Tractors

24,476

22,341

9.6

218,029

192,829

13.1

65,159

4WD Farm Tractors

306

218

40.4

2,039

1,472

38.5

692

Total Farm Tractors

24,782

22,559

9.9

220,068

194,301

13.3

65,851

Self-Prop Combines

630

526

19.8

3,562

3,129

13.8

1,162

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.


