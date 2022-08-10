AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report July 2022
MILWAUKEE, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
July
YTD - July
Beginning
2022
2021
%Chg
2022
2021
%Chg
Jul 2022
2WD Farm Tractors
< 40 HP
14,085
19,548
-27.9
113,266
137,837
-17.8
55,960
40 < 100 HP
5,973
7,138
-16.3
37,978
43,723
-13.1
21,534
100+ HP
2,505
2,040
22.8
13,784
12,271
12.3
7,372
Total 2WD Farm Tractors
22,563
28,726
-21.5
165,028
193,831
-14.9
84,866
4WD Farm Tractors
347
285
21.8
1,633
1,731
-5.7
466
Total Farm Tractors
22,910
29,011
-21.0
166,661
195,562
-14.8
85,332
Self-Prop Combines
715
655
9.2
2,865
2,930
-2.2
1,160
The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.
