AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2023

Association of Equipment Manufacturers
·1 min read
MILWAUKEE, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 

February

 

YTD - February

Beginning
Inventory

 

2023

2022

%Chg

 

2023

2022

%Chg

Feb 2023

2WD Farm Tractors

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

< 40 HP

8,785

11,801

-25.6

 

16,750

22,197

-24.5

103,241

 

40 < 100 HP

3,566

4,092

-12.9

 

7,333

8,150

-10.0

32,681

 

100+ HP

1,518

1,478

2.7

 

3,354

2,974

12.8

8,504

 

Total 2WD Farm Tractors

13,869

17,371

-20.2

 

27,437

33,321

-17.7

144,426

4WD Farm Tractors

265

171

55.0

 

484

395

22.5

394

Total Farm Tractors

14,134

17,542

-19.4

 

27,921

33,716

-17.2

144,820

Self-Prop Combines

530

200

165.0

 

1,007

405

148.6

1,206

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org

Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers


