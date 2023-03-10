AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2023
February
YTD - February
Beginning
2023
2022
%Chg
2023
2022
%Chg
Feb 2023
2WD Farm Tractors
< 40 HP
8,785
11,801
-25.6
16,750
22,197
-24.5
103,241
40 < 100 HP
3,566
4,092
-12.9
7,333
8,150
-10.0
32,681
100+ HP
1,518
1,478
2.7
3,354
2,974
12.8
8,504
Total 2WD Farm Tractors
13,869
17,371
-20.2
27,437
33,321
-17.7
144,426
4WD Farm Tractors
265
171
55.0
484
395
22.5
394
Total Farm Tractors
14,134
17,542
-19.4
27,921
33,716
-17.2
144,820
Self-Prop Combines
530
200
165.0
1,007
405
148.6
1,206
The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org
