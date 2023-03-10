AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2023

Association of Equipment Manufacturers

February YTD - February Beginning

Inventory 2023 2022 %Chg 2023 2022 %Chg Feb 2023 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 8,785 11,801 -25.6 16,750 22,197 -24.5 103,241 40 < 100 HP 3,566 4,092 -12.9 7,333 8,150 -10.0 32,681 100+ HP 1,518 1,478 2.7 3,354 2,974 12.8 8,504 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 13,869 17,371 -20.2 27,437 33,321 -17.7 144,426 4WD Farm Tractors 265 171 55.0 484 395 22.5 394 Total Farm Tractors 14,134 17,542 -19.4 27,921 33,716 -17.2 144,820 Self-Prop Combines 530 200 165.0 1,007 405 148.6 1,206

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org



