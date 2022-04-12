U.S. markets open in 8 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,386.25
    -22.75 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,064.00
    -155.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,922.75
    -77.25 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,968.70
    -8.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.00
    +1.71 (+1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,961.30
    +13.10 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    25.36
    +0.38 (+1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0885
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.37
    +3.21 (+15.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3026
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3800
    -0.0050 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,965.29
    -2,262.34 (-5.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    934.23
    -51.94 (-5.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.31
    -51.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,331.90
    -489.62 (-1.83%)
     

Aemi eases the challenges of social commerce in Vietnam

Catherine Shu
·3 min read
Aemi founders Hieu Nguyen and Kim Vu
Aemi founders Hieu Nguyen and Kim Vu

Aemi founders Hieu Nguyen and Kim Vu

Social commerce sellers can be as small as one person selling products to their followers on social media platforms like Instagram or Facebook. Many don’t have a web storefront and instead rely on private messages to take orders and payments. This might not seem like enough to move significant amounts of product, but in many Southeast Asian markets, social commerce sellers are making up an increasingly large portion of e-commerce. In fact, according to a recent Bain report, social commerce accounted for 65% of Vietnam’s $22 billion online retail economy last year.

Despite their combined retailing power, many social commerce sellers cannot buy in bulk directly from brands. Instead, they rely on wholesale aggregators, but that means they may not be able to trace the provenance of their products, said Aemi co-founder and CEO Kim Vu.

Aemi was created with CTO Hieu Nguyen to help solve social commerce seller’s supply chain issues. By working with hundreds of social commerce sellers, it is able to buy directly from brands. Because Aemi works with hundreds of sellers, it has the purchasing power to negotiate lower wholesale prices than individual sellers, while at the same time guaranteeing the provenance of products.

Currently focused on beauty and wellness, the startup’s ultimate goal is to expand into more verticals and create a suite of backend software that will help sellers manage inventory, ordering and payment.

The startup has raised $2 million in funding from Alpha JWC Ventures and January Capital, with participation from Venturra Discovery, FEBE Ventures and angel investors. Funding is being used for hiring, especially for product engineers to build software for Aemi’s micro-merchants.

Opaper takes the friction out of social commerce

The social commerce sellers Aemi works with are typically micro-influencers, with follower counts of about 10,000 to 30,000. Vu told TechCrunch one of the reasons she wanted to start Aemi was because she’s a social commerce enthusiast.

“I love buying on social commerce, Facebook stores, Instagram shops and the like, because I trust the person, so I trust that they have done a really good job at breaking down the products and reviews from a content perspective,” said Vu. At the same time, when she had questions about a product’s authenticity and source, she found that many sellers could not assure the products were genuine because they didn’t have the selling volume to develop a close relationship with brands and instead relied on wholesale aggregators.

“I see a huge demand from a consumer standpoint, but also from a supply perspective,” said Vu. “Not too much effort has been put into growing supply chain support for this sector.”

Before founding Aemi, Vu spend six years as a management consultant for Bain, where she specialized in retail. This included working with global brands to grow their distribution in emerging markets. She found that they approached branding and distribution in a very traditional way, missing the growing dominance of social commerce.

“A lot of effort is being put into high visibility, like physical stores, but people have a growing affinity for buying social commerce, buying items online and getting it delivered to their house,” Vu said. “From a supply chain perspective, not too much has been built in.”

As a result, many social commerce sellers not only have unreliable supply chains but also don’t have the software and marketing support they need to build their businesses.

Aemi also offers marketing support, which means helping sellers create memorable content. Many have created a niche for themselves recommending certain types of products, like skin care or beauty products, but don’t have the social networking clout to gain brand partnerships. Aemi helps by providing professional product photos, product descriptions and information to sellers. It is also planning to build software, like drag-and-drop storefronts, that will help sellers manage sales and inventory across multiple social media platforms.

“The people that we are catering towards are what would be classified by brands as long tail distribution,” said Vu, “but they make up the majority of volume on social commerce” in Vietnam.

The global venture capital market slowed in Q1 — but not as much as you might have expected

Recommended Stories

  • Applied Materials has big plans for its Fremont footprint

    The publicly traded Santa Clara company leased 210,000 square feet of space in Fremont last year. Now its plans for the site are coming into focus.

  • Cisco tops Fortune's best places to work. Salesforce, Nvidia in top 10

    The magazine praised Cisco's commitment to its employees as they return to work. The company topped last year's list, too.

  • Meta to start testing money-making tools for its metaverse

    The tools will be available initially to a handpicked set of users who are creating virtual classes, games and fashion accessories within the company's immersive platform, which is accessible via VR headsets, Meta said in a statement. Using one tool, those select users will be able to sell their accessories or offer paid access to specialized digital spaces they have built, the company said.

  • Bitcoin losses steepen, dangling at $40K before March inflation report

    Bitcoin’s losses accelerated on Monday, capping off a week of declines during the cryptocurrency’s annual conference and ahead of the latest inflation reading on Tuesday.

  • ‘It put everyone in a weird position’: Our waitress said a 20% service fee was added to cover benefits and health insurance, but that it was not a tip. Is this normal?

    ‘No one would have flinched if our meal was just $3 more, but the way it was broken out was just weird and struck us the wrong way.’

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • Russian Oil Exports Are Forced on Longer Voyages to Find Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s crude oil exports, a key source of revenue for Vladimir Putin’s regime, are showing no signs that they are starting to crumble amid the disappearance of European buyers.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineRussian Railways Ruled

  • Kyowa Kirin To Cut Royalty Payment Rate To Ardelyx For Tenapanor In Cardiorenal Disorders

    Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) has amended its license agreement, initially executed in 2017, granting Kyowa Kirin exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Ardelyx's tenapanor for cardiorenal diseases, including hyperphosphatemia, in Japan. Under the agreement, considering a reduction in the royalty rate due Ardelyx upon net sales in Japan, Kyowa Kirin has agreed to pay Ardelyx up to an additional $40 million, payable in two tranches. The first payment is due following Kyowa Kirin's filing with

  • Ford inks Argentina lithium supply deal with Lake Resources

    Ford Motor Co said on Monday it has signed a preliminary deal to buy lithium from a Lake Resources NL facility in Argentina, marking the first time the automaker has publicly announced where it will procure the electric vehicle battery metal. The deal is a major bet by Ford on direct lithium extraction (DLE), a relatively new breed of technologies that filter the metal from brines and use far less acreage than open-pit mines and evaporation ponds. General Motors Co, BMW, Stellantis NV and other Ford rivals have inked supply deals of their own with companies planning to use DLE technology.

  • Microsoft Customers Decry Cloud Contracts That Sideline Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- The current tide of antitrust scrutiny and regulations focused on big technology companies has conspicuously omitted one company: Microsoft Corp., the software and cloud-computing behemoth that was the notorious target of a landmark U.S. government lawsuit in the 1990s. Microsoft, the thinking goes, was already humbled by years of intense government oversight, and since it largely caters to other companies, instead of consumers, it doesn’t belong in the same category as Facebook,

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Exclusive: Wells Fargo to sell downtown office building and renew big lease at another

    As a cost-cutting measure, Wells Fargo has said that it is cutting its real estate footprint— and a San Francisco office building is among the properties that the bank is looking to offload.

  • Tesla Needs Lithium. Elon Musk Suggests It Might Get Into the Mining Business.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk lamented the rising cost of lithium—a key material in rechargeable lithium-ion EV batteries—in a recent tweet. He even suggested Tesla might get into the mining business.

  • West Africa Oil Still Unloved Despite Post-Ukraine Supply Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused one of the biggest upheavals to global petroleum markets in living memory. It still isn’t resulting in a clamor for replacement barrels from west Africa.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineUkraine

  • PC sales down 5% in Q1 2022 after two years of growth

    Yahoo Finance Live examines trends in PC sales slowing down after two years of consecutive growth and how pandemic and supply chain pressures may be contributing to this.

  • Boards should stop hiring people who already have huge commitments

    Elon Musk’s decision not to join the board of Twitter is a good one. In fact, his potential board appointment highlights a longstanding problem with company leadership: Firms should stop picking from a tiny pool of people who already have massive work commitments, and instead choose members with the time and energy to help steer their businesses thoughtfully. Doing so would also help combat a second, intransigent problem: Most people on boards are still white men.

  • Fortune's 2022 best places to work list includes 2 Philadelphia-area companies

    Two local companies dropped off of Fortune's 2022 list after ranking among the top 100 last year.

  • Alphabet's Wing Drones Delivers Medicine in Texas for Walgreen's

    Walgreen's began using drones made by Wing to deliver prescriptions to consumers in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

  • Rewriting Labor Law by Executive Fiat

    NLRB counsel Jennifer Abruzzo strips companies of free-speech rights in a memo.