Aeon Co. (M) Bhd.'s (KLSE:AEON) top owners are public companies with 52% stake, while 32% is held by institutions

Significant control over Aeon (M) Bhd by public companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

Aeon Co., Ltd. owns 52% of the company

32% of Aeon (M) Bhd is held by Institutions

A look at the shareholders of Aeon Co. (M) Bhd. (KLSE:AEON) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are public companies with 52% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, institutions make up 32% of the company’s shareholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Aeon (M) Bhd, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Aeon (M) Bhd?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Aeon (M) Bhd. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Aeon (M) Bhd's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Aeon (M) Bhd. The company's largest shareholder is Aeon Co., Ltd., with ownership of 52%. With such a huge stake in the ownership, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 9.1% and 4.9% of the stock.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Aeon (M) Bhd

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Aeon Co. (M) Bhd.. In their own names, insiders own RM15m worth of stock in the RM1.5b company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 16% stake in Aeon (M) Bhd. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 52% of Aeon (M) Bhd. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Aeon (M) Bhd that you should be aware of before investing here.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

