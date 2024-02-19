AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad (KLSE:AEONCR) most popular amongst public companies who own 62% of the shares, institutions hold 22%

Key Insights

Significant control over AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad by public companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The largest shareholder of the company is Aeon Co., Ltd. with a 62% stake

Institutional ownership in AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad is 22%

Every investor in AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad (KLSE:AEONCR) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 62% stake, public companies possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, institutions make up 22% of the company’s shareholders. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Aeon Co., Ltd. with 62% of shares outstanding. With such a huge stake in the ownership, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 5.0% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 3.9% by the third-largest shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad insiders own under 1% of the company. It seems the board members have no more than RM29m worth of shares in the RM3.2b company. We generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 15% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 62% of the AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad shares on issue. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

