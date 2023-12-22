AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad Third Quarter 2024 Earnings: EPS: RM0.17 (vs RM0.16 in 3Q 2023)

AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad (KLSE:AEONCR) Third Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM396.5m (up 17% from 3Q 2023).

Net income: RM85.5m (up 2.3% from 3Q 2023).

Profit margin: 22% (down from 25% in 3Q 2023). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: RM0.17 (up from RM0.16 in 3Q 2023).

KLSE:AEONCR Earnings and Revenue Growth December 22nd 2023

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 13% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 21% growth forecast for the Consumer Finance industry in Asia.

Performance of the market in Malaysia.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Valuation

AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad's financial results now indicate the company's shares could present an opportunity based on 6 important indicators. To access our thorough examination of analyst consensus click here and discover the expected future direction of the company.

