Do AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad's (KLSE:AEONCR) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad (KLSE:AEONCR). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Over the last three years, AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad has grown EPS by 14% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Not all of AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. It seems AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad is pretty stable, since revenue and EBIT margins are pretty flat year on year. That's not bad, but it doesn't point to ongoing future growth, either.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Prior to investment, it's always a good idea to check that the management team is paid reasonably. Pay levels around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. For companies with market capitalisations between RM1.8b and RM7.1b, like AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad, the median CEO pay is around RM1.9m.

AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad's CEO took home a total compensation package of RM907k in the year prior to February 2022. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As previously touched on, AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad is a growing business, which is encouraging. To add to this, the modest CEO compensation should tell investors that the directors have an active interest in delivering the best for shareholders. All things considered, AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad is definitely worth taking a deeper dive into. Even so, be aware that AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

