Aeon (M) Bhd's (KLSE:AEON) Dividend Will Be MYR0.04

Aeon Co. (M) Bhd. (KLSE:AEON) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.04 per share on the 20th of June. The dividend yield will be 3.6% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Aeon (M) Bhd's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Based on the last payment, Aeon (M) Bhd was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 31.5% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 35% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.06 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.04. This works out to be a decline of approximately 4.0% per year over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Aeon (M) Bhd May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Aeon (M) Bhd hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years. Growth of 1.8% per annum is not particularly high, which might explain why the company is paying out a higher proportion of earnings. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

In Summary

Overall, we think Aeon (M) Bhd is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Aeon (M) Bhd that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

