U.S. markets close in 1 hour 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,435.52
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,137.58
    -70.93 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,874.75
    +38.98 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,243.80
    -3.96 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.68
    -1.60 (-2.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.50
    -31.60 (-1.79%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.90 (-3.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1748
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    +0.0220 (+1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3857
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2770
    +0.0440 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,403.53
    +2,693.06 (+6.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,137.11
    +77.78 (+7.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,132.30
    +9.35 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

AEP Energy And Doral LLC Execute Additional Solar Power Purchase Agreement In PJM

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AEP Energy, a subsidiary of American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) and one of the largest electric energy wholesale suppliers in the U.S., and Doral Renewables LLC (formerly named, Global Energy Generation LLC) (now d/b/a/ Doral LLC), a leading developer of renewable energy projects, primarily in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions, announced today that they have signed an additional long-term renewable energy purchase agreement for the second phase of the Mammoth solar project in Indiana.

The 360-megawatt direct current (MWdc) Mammoth Solar II is part of the 1.65-gigawatt direct current (GWdc) Mammoth project being developed by Doral LLC in Starke and Pulaski counties in northern Indiana.

This agreement follows the long-term renewable energy purchase agreement previously executed between the parties in April 2021 for the first phase of the Mammoth Solar project which covered 480-megawatt direct current (MWdc).

Mammoth Solar II is expected to begin construction during 2022 and reach commercial operation in 2024.

"AEP Energy is focused on delivering innovative energy solutions and continues to expand our portfolio of renewable energy resources to power possibilities for our customers. We look forward to our ongoing collaboration with Doral LLC on this project as we build a cleaner, more sustainable energy future together," said Greg Hall, executive vice president, Energy Supply, AEP.

"We are proud to have such strong community and government support to make this project a reality. The economic impact through jobs, vendor contracts and taxes will work to revitalize the area. Pulaski County is utilizing its competitive advantage of being at the intersection of two electrical grid systems and having flat farmland as far as the eye can see. Instead of buying power from farmers in other states, Indiana and its farmers, through projects like Mammoth, have a real opportunity to be energy independent and even export power to neighboring states. Indiana is taking the lead as a true economic powerhouse," said Nick Cohen, President & CEO, Doral LLC.

"Doral LLC is once again demonstrating its continued effort to become a prominent utility scale developer in the region," said Yaki Noyman, Chief Executive Officer of Doral Renewable Energy Resources Group. "We are proud to partner again with AEP Energy and continue the development of this monumental project. We are confident that Doral LLC shall secure additional power purchase agreements in the near future to fully commercialize the entire Mammoth project."

AEP Energy, a subsidiary of American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP), and its affiliates deliver a wide array of innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. As a competitive retail and wholesale electricity and natural gas supplier, AEP Energy serves over 700,000 residential and business customers in 28 service territories in six states and Washington, D.C. As one of the largest wholesale suppliers in the country, AEP Energy also specializes in offering customized wholesale power supply products based on the specific needs of our customers' electric systems within ERCOT, MISO, PJM and SPP. AEP Energy also sells renewable energy through long-term contracts with utilities, electric cooperatives, municipalities and corporate customers. With a commitment to a clean energy future, AEP Energy and its affiliates currently own over 1,900 megawatts of wind, solar and energy storage on both a utility scale and distributed scale basis. Solving energy problems for customers, AEP Energy and its affiliates own and operate over 90 behind-the-meter projects in 26 different states and has an active development pipeline across the U.S. Based in Columbus, Ohio, Chicago, Illinois and San Diego, California, AEP Energy takes pride in making it easy for customers and partners to buy, manage and use energy. For more information, visit www.aepenergy.com.

Doral LLC was founded in 2019 as a joint venture between Doral Group and Clean Energy Generation LLC. Doral LLC currently has over 3 GWdc of projects under development and 30,000 acres of land control, mainly in Midwest and Mid-Atlantic U.S. The management team of Doral LLC includes experienced multidisciplinary individuals who worked together for many years in the renewables industry in the US.

Doral Group, is a publicly traded company on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in Israel (DORL) and is a global renewable energy leader, holding hundreds of long-term revenue-generating renewable energy assets. With over 6 GWdc under development, Doral Group is active, inter alia, in Israel, Europe, and the United States. Doral Group is also emerging as a worldwide leader in the field of solar + storage solutions, following its win of Israel's biggest solar + storage tenders to build approximately 800MW(DC) + 1,500MW of storage facilities in Israel.

(PRNewsfoto/American Electric Power)
(PRNewsfoto/American Electric Power)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aep-energy-and-doral-llc-execute-additional-solar-power-purchase-agreement-in-pjm-301351226.html

SOURCE American Electric Power

Recommended Stories

  • Why Ballard Power, Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Especially FuelCell Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Last week was an important week for the hydrogen fuel cell industry, with Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reporting earnings. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) was the odd man out. It reports earnings only next month -- but even FuelCell Energy had some news to report today.

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy After Mixed Q2 Earnings Report?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • My Top Energy Stock to Buy in August

    There are lower-risk energy stocks near the top of the list, but this risk/reward opportunity should not be ignored.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a mid-cap biotech, are down by a hefty 41.4% as of 10:08 a.m. EDT Monday morning. The drugmaker's shares are tumbling today in response to a disappointing regulatory update for AXS-05 as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD). Specifically, Axsome revealed during its 2021 second-quarter earnings release this morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had notified the company on July 30, 2021 that it has identified deficiencies within the drug's regulatory application that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements at this time.

  • Phillips 66 to acquire stake in NOVONIX as demand for EV battery materials rises

    Phillips 66 develops carbon anodes and other materials for lithium-ion batteries using by-products from its oil-refining business. Earlier this year, the company forged a technology partnership with Faradion to develop anode materials for sodium-ion batteries, which are also used in electric vehicles. Phillips 66 makes specialty coke, a key precursor in the production of batteries that power electric vehicles, personal electronics, medical devices and energy storage units.

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • Why Elanco Animal Health Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) are under pressure after the company's second-quarter earnings call. Elanco Animal Health reported second-quarter earnings results that exceeded the quarterly guidance management provided in June. Around a year ago, Elanco splashed out on the $7.6 billion acquisition of Bayer Animal Health, and investors are looking for any signs of trouble.

  • Is Upstart Holdings (UPST) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap, Small Cap, Focus Composite, Focus Plus Composite, and All Cap Composite” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Vulcan’s Large Cap Composite Fund delivered a 12.4% net return for the second quarter of 2021, 9.9% for the […]

  • Why Tesla Stock Jumped on Monday

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose sharply on Monday, climbing nearly 3%. The gain for the electric vehicle maker's stock was likely driven by an analyst's move to increase his price target for shares, as well as a somewhat bullish day for many growth stocks like Tesla. Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois thinks Tesla will see improved profit margins next year.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Square, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The fintech star is still firing on all cylinders -- but its growth strategies might be too volatile for some investors.

  • Is Alibaba (BABA) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, an investment management firm, published its “International Value Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio quarterly return of 5.17% was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, while its benchmark, the MSCI EAFE Index, by comparison returned 4.94% […]

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)?

    Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. The coronavirus pandemic destroyed the high correlations among major industries and asset classes. We are […]

  • Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is granted authorization in Australia

    Shares of Moderna Inc. were up 9.4% in trading on Monday after the company said its COVID-19 vaccine has been granted a provisional authorization in Australia to adults who are at least 18 years old. Australia has purchased 10 million doses of Moderna's vaccine for 2021 and has the option to purchase an additional 15 million doses in 2022. Moderna said it expects to begin delivering doses of the vaccine in September. Moderna's stock has soared 333.9% so far this year, while the S&P 500 is up 18.

  • Tyson raises forecast after earnings beat, Sanderson Farms agrees to buyout deal, DraftKings acquires Golden Nugget

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down some trending tickers in the market, which include: Tyson Foods reporting a Q2 earnings beat that resulted in the company raising its 2021 forecast as strong demand in beef persists, DraftKings reaching an agreement to purchase online gaming business Golden Nugget for $1.56 billion, and Sanderson Farms agreeing to a buyout with Cargill and Continental Grain for $4.5 billion as chicken prices soar.

  • Worm Capital Remains Bullish in Tesla (TSLA) Despite Poor Q2 Performance

    Worm Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its “Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio quarterly return of -15.18% net of fees, was recorded by the Worm Capital’s long/short equity growth strategy for the second half of 2021, and -1.49% for […]

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Benefit From an EV Boom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Electric vehicles (EVs) have been on the roads for the better part of two decades now, in slowly increasing numbers. The technology isn’t new – EVs were part of the initial wave of automotive technology over a century ago – but modern metallurgy, batteries, and drive trains have made them more practical. While the internal combustion engine still offers an overall better package of performance, power, and price, EVs are catching up. They are getting a boost from the government, in the form of su

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • Why Bluebird Bio Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) were crashing 23.3% lower as of 12:18 p.m. EDT on Monday. Bluebird said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a phase 3 study featuring eli-cel (also known as Lenti-D) on clinical hold. The company also stated that it plans to focus only on the U.S. market with its severe genetic disease products and pull out of the European market.

  • Got $2,000? 3 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in August

    A $2,000 investment in Amazon stock made 15 years ago would now be worth roughly $245,000. With that in mind, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and asked each member to profile a stock that's primed to put up fantastic performance over the long term. Keith Noonan: Mobile video games publisher Zynga's (NASDAQ: ZNGA) stock got crushed after the company recently published its second-quarter results, and the sell-off has presented an attractive buying opportunity.