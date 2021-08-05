U.S. markets close in 4 hours 50 minutes

AEP Names Ball Vice President Of Energy Delivery Operations

2 min read
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) has promoted David R. Ball to vice president of Energy Delivery Operations, effective Aug. 7.

Ball currently serves as managing director of Transmissions Operations and is responsible for operations centers and staff in four states, which includes dispatching, real-time reliability, operational technology, settlements, field meter operations, compliance and operator/dispatcher training. He also is responsible for the Distribution Real Time Operations staff, the distribution dispatch operational tools, AEP Emergency Response and AEP Mutual Assistance. He will continue to report to Toby Thomas, senior vice president, Energy Delivery.

"Our Energy Delivery Operations team plays a pivotal role in our ongoing efforts to create a more modern, secure and efficient energy grid," said Thomas. "David is a proven leader in his field, and his extensive industry knowledge is an asset to AEP as we work to deliver clean and reliable energy to our customers."

Ball joined AEP as a field protection & control (P&C) engineer in 1989. Other previous positions include field P&C supervisor; manager, East Ohio Station; director, P&C Engineering and director, Transmission Dispatching.

Ball received a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the West Virginia University Institute of Technology and a master of business administration degree from Marshall University. He also completed executive leadership programs at The Ohio State University and the University of Virginia. Ball is a registered professional engineer in Ohio.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is powering a cleaner, brighter energy future for its customers and communities. AEP's approximately 16,800 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 223,000 miles of distribution lines to safely deliver reliable and affordable power to 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 30,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,600 megawatts of renewable energy. The company's plans include growing its renewable generation portfolio to approximately 50% of total capacity by 2030. AEP is on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2000 levels by 2030 and has committed to achieving net zero by 2050. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement, and diversity, equity and inclusion. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

(PRNewsfoto/American Electric Power)
(PRNewsfoto/American Electric Power)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aep-names-ball-vice-president-of-energy-delivery-operations-301349487.html

SOURCE American Electric Power

