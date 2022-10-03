U.S. markets close in 1 hour 25 minutes

AEP NAMES MAJTENYI VICE PRESIDENT OF GENERATION PROJECT SOLUTIONS

·3 min read

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) has named Juliet Majtenyi vice president of Project Solutions, Generation, effective Oct. 22. She replaces Frank Pifer, who will retire after more than 35 years with the company.

Majtenyi will be responsible for all aspects of project management, project controls, construction, start-up and commissioning, and enabling capital excellence activities across the Project Solutions organization. She will report to Paul Chodak, executive vice president, Generation.

"Frank first joined AEP at the John E. Amos plant in 1987," Chodak said. "He then served as plant manager at two more plants before bringing his institutional knowledge and leadership skills to our projects team. Frank has led the projects group through a significant transition as the needs of our fleet continue to change, and we appreciate his commitment to his work, our customers and the Generation organization. We wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement."

"Juliet's strong background in project controls and management will serve our organization well as we move to a clean energy future," Chodak said. "I'm confident her leadership skills and focus on continuous improvement will be instrumental as we continue to optimize our fleet and shift to a more balanced fuel mix."

Majtenyi is currently the director of Generation Transformation. She has held roles of increasing responsibility in the Generation organization since joining AEP in 2006, including director – Project Controls and manager – Estimating. She received her bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from The Ohio State University and her master's degree in business administration from Kent State University.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is powering a cleaner, brighter energy future for its customers and communities. AEP's approximately 16,700 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 224,000 miles of distribution lines to safely deliver reliable and affordable power to 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 31,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 7,100 megawatts of renewable energy. The company's plans include growing its renewable generation portfolio to approximately 50% of total capacity by 2030. AEP is on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2000 levels by 2030 and has committed to achieving net zero by 2050. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement, and diversity, equity and inclusion. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aep-names-majtenyi-vice-president-of-generation-project-solutions-301638910.html

SOURCE American Electric Power

