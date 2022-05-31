U.S. markets close in 1 hour 22 minutes

AEP NAMES MARTIN VICE PRESIDENT OF INFRASTRUCTURE ENGINEERING, IT OPERATIONS AND SUPPORT

·2 min read
COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) has named Steven Martin vice president, Infrastructure Engineering, IT Operations & Support, effective May 30. He reports to Therace Risch, executive vice president and chief information & technology officer.

Martin is responsible for the technology planning and delivery for infrastructure technologies including compute, network, storage and end-user tools. He also oversees technology operations and support.

"AEP continues to transform the way our employees work and implement new technologies to streamline our business, while enhancing the customer experience," Risch said. "Steven's focus on providing reliable, cost-effective, and an easy user experience, as well as his deep expertise in operations and infrastructure engineering, make him a valuable addition to our team. We welcome his leadership and insights as we deliver technology solutions that support AEP's efforts to provide clean, reliable and affordable energy."

Martin joins AEP from JCPenney, where he was vice president of Technology Enterprise Services and led information technology infrastructure, operations, support, and cyber functions and carried the dual role of managing director, JCPenney Services India. Prior to JCPenney, he served as senior director of the Technology Operations Center and senior director of Application Support for Target Corp. Martin also worked at Dell for nearly 13 years in roles of increasing responsibility. He received his bachelor's degree in management information systems from Texas Tech University.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is powering a cleaner, brighter energy future for its customers and communities. AEP's approximately 16,700 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 224,000 miles of distribution lines to safely deliver reliable and affordable power to 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 31,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 7,100 megawatts of renewable energy. The company's plans include growing its renewable generation portfolio to approximately 50% of total capacity by 2030. AEP is on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2000 levels by 2030 and has committed to achieving net zero by 2050. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement, and diversity, equity and inclusion. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

(PRNewsfoto/American Electric Power)
(PRNewsfoto/American Electric Power)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aep-names-martin-vice-president-of-infrastructure-engineering-it-operations-and-support-301557865.html

SOURCE American Electric Power

