AEP Ohio picks routes for massive new transmission lines near Licking County Intel plant

AEP Ohio has settled on the routes for two transmission lines in Licking and Delaware counties meant to serve the two plants that Intel is building in western Licking County along with other development taking place nearby.

AEP plans to add two, 13-mile-long transmission lines from the Vassell Substation off State Rte. 37 near Sunbury, according to the company.

One line would go to a new substation close to the Intel plant; a second line would extend to another new substation west of there near where Amazon has bought 400 acres

The lines are subject to approval by the Ohio Power Siting Board, the state agency responsible for approving new sources of power generation and transmission lines.

AEP has notified the siting board for one line that it wants. It says it plans to seek approval of the second line in the future.

AEP says the new lines are necessary to connect new customers to the grid and ensure continued reliable electricity for area customers.

AEP hopes to begin construction on the first line this fall with the goal of having it finished in spring 2026.

Both lines would be 345-kilovolt transmission lines, the second most powerful transmission line, trailing only the 765-kilovolt line. These lines carry electricity for long distances.

Each line would be about 135 feet high and has a right of way that's 150 feet wide.

The first line would run from the Vassell substation to a new substation near Green Chapel Road, close to the two plants that Intel is building.

The line initially runs east from Sunbury along the path of an existing line and then turns south before Rattlesnake Ridge Golf Club. The line then finishes at a new substation along Green Chapel Road, east of Clover Valley Road.

The second line starts south from the Vassell Substation and then moves southeast, mostly parallel with the other transmission line.

Then the line moves east and connects to the same path as the first line is on.

North of Fancher Road, the two lines split with the second line heading west and finishing at new substation near U.S. Rte. 62.

AEP says it is talking with the affected property owners about field work and easements that will be needed for the project.

