AEP RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF AMERICA'S BEST EMPLOYERS FOR NEW GRADUATES

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) was included in Forbes magazine's 2022 America's Best Employers For New Grads list.

The list was created based on an independent survey administrated to over 20,000 young professionals who have less than 10 years' experience working for companies with at least 1,000 people employed in their U.S. operations. Employees were asked to rank the likelihood that they would recommend their employer to others and evaluate other employers in their respective industries. Survey participants also assessed their employers on other work-related topics, such as working conditions, salary, potential for advancement and effectiveness of diversity and inclusion efforts.

"AEP prides itself on a workplace culture that supports and invests in talented young team members as we work to deliver low-cost, clean and reliable energy to customers," said Nicholas K. Akins, AEP chairman, president and chief executive officer. "We're honored our newly graduated colleagues recommend that others join the AEP family, and we'll continue to foster an inclusive, inviting and engaging environment that attracts and retains top talent."

Learn more about AEP's strategy to build the workforce of the future.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is powering a cleaner, brighter energy future for its customers and communities. AEP's approximately 16,700 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 224,000 miles of distribution lines to safely deliver reliable and affordable power to 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 31,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 7,100 megawatts of renewable energy. The company's plans include growing its renewable generation portfolio to approximately 50% of total capacity by 2030. AEP is on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2000 levels by 2030 and has committed to achieving net zero by 2050. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement, and diversity, equity and inclusion. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

