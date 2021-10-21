U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,531.40
    -4.79 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,482.40
    -126.94 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,149.13
    +27.45 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,285.42
    -4.35 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.11
    -2.31 (-2.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.10
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    -0.26 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1647
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6670
    +0.0310 (+1.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3811
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7590
    -0.5700 (-0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,160.02
    -3,613.58 (-5.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,493.43
    -41.21 (-2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    -32.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

AEP Schedules Live Webcast Of Quarterly Earnings Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) has scheduled a quarterly earnings conference call with financial analysts at 9 a.m. ET Thursday, Oct. 28. The call will be broadcast live over the internet at http://www.aep.com/webcasts.

The webcast will include audio of the call as well as visuals of charts and graphics referred to by AEP management during the call.

The call will be archived on http://www.aep.com/webcasts for use by those unable to listen to the live webcast.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is powering a cleaner, brighter energy future for its customers and communities. AEP's approximately 16,800 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 223,000 miles of distribution lines to safely deliver reliable and affordable power to 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 31,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,900 megawatts of renewable energy. The company's plans include growing its renewable generation portfolio to approximately 50% of total capacity by 2030. AEP is on track to achieve an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2000 levels by 2030 and has committed to achieve net zero by 2050. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement, and diversity, equity and inclusion. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

(PRNewsfoto/American Electric Power)
(PRNewsfoto/American Electric Power)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aep-schedules-live-webcast-of-quarterly-earnings-call-301405948.html

SOURCE American Electric Power

Recommended Stories

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Pinterest Shareholders Should Say No to a PayPal Buyout

    Of all the companies that could make a bid for Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) was one of the least likely. While the offer represents a 26% premium over Pinterest's closing price on Tuesday before the news broke, the stock was trading near a 52-week-low at the time, and $70 a share would still be 22% below its peak in February.

  • Lam Research Drops 2.6% as Q1 Revenue Disappoints

    Lam Research Corporation (LRCX), a U.S.-based global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and related services to the semiconductor industry, has posted lower-than-expected revenues for the first quarter of Fiscal 2022 (ended September 26). Meanwhile, earnings during the quarter beat analysts’ expectations. Following the results, shares of the company declined 2.6% in Wednesday’s extended trading session. The company reported adjusted earnings of $8.36 per share, topping analysts’ expectation

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Kinder Morgan Remains Well Positioned as the Energy Market Pivots

    The energy infrastructure company's legacy businesses continue to thrive as it adds new growth drivers.

  • Could Another Acquisition Be on the Horizon for Tilray?

    The company's merger with Aphria closed in May, but investors shouldn't rule out another one in the near future.

  • 7 Reasons Why Novavax Is a No-Brainer Pick Over Ocugen

    Ocugen's share price has skyrocketed roughly seven times more than Novavax's has. Does that make Ocugen the smarter vaccine stock to buy right now? Here are seven reasons why Novavax stock is a no-brainer pick over Ocugen.

  • 4 Supercharged Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 306% to 658% by 2024

    If there's been one standout group of stocks since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, it's growth stocks. The combination of historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's ongoing quantitative-easing measures have made cheap capital abundant for borrowing purposes. According to Wall Street's consensus estimate, the following four growth stocks are expected to see their sales climb by 306% to as much as 658% by 2024.

  • Why PayPal Investors Got Nervous on Wednesday

    Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stumbled on Wednesday, falling as much as 6.8%, though the stock recovered a bit, ending the trading day down 4.7%. Reports surfaced early in the day that PayPal had made overtures to acquire social-media site Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Bloomberg dropped the story, citing the oft-quoted "people with knowledge of the matter," which sent Pinterest stock soaring.

  • SPAC planning merger with Trump Media jumps in premarket trade

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. jumped 44%, and its A-class shares gained 30%, after announcing a plan to merge with Trump Media Technology Group, which aims to launch a social-media platform backed by former President Donald Trump. The transaction values the Trump media group at an enterprise value of $875 million, the company said. What's called Truth Social is aiming for a beta launch in November, and Trump Media Technology also is planning to launch "non-woke" entertainment programming, news

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now As It Explores Acquisition Of Pinterest?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Trump Plans to Regain Social Media Presence With New Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a deal that would enable him to regain a social media presence after he was kicked off Twitter Inc. and Facebook Inc. platforms. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confr

  • How Tesla plans to compete in China's intense EV market

    Wells Fargo Autos Analyst Colin Langan&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Tesla's recent quarterly earnings, how Tesla was able to maintain production, and the company's continuing growth.

  • Choose the Top Dog in the Restaurant Race with Portillo’s Nasdaq IPO

    Portillo’s Inc. restaurant chain begins trading Thursday on Nasdaq (ticker: PTLO) Portillo’s is a Chicago institution known for hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and more Generates staggering avg. store volume of $8.7 million, easily topping Chipotle, Shake Shack Plans to expand to at least 600 stores from current count of 67 at 10% annual […]

  • Could Plug Power Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock is 57% off its high price of more than $73 this year. Let's take a closer look at Plug Power's recent performance and its growth prospects. Plug Power has a long history of incurring losses.

  • If I Could Only Own 1 Healthcare Stock, This Is What It Would Be

    It's not that difficult to spread your investments out across many companies and hope for the best over a long time horizon. Another took a different route by making a bet on ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG) in the hope of owning the first healthcare industry trillion-dollar market cap company. Jason Hawthorne (Novo Nordisk): Novo Nordisk is one of three large drug manufacturers that account for the majority of insulin production in the world.

  • 3 Aerospace Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    It's no secret that the aerospace sector took a severe hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In that context, aviation-heavy conglomerate General Electric (NYSE: GE), advanced composites supplier Hexcel (NYSE: HXL), and simulator and pilot training company CAE (NYSE: CAE) all look like attractive stocks to buy now. GE Aviation is GE's most important business and its most significant earnings and cash-flow generator.

  • AT&T Is Delivering on Earnings. Investors Won’t Give the Stock Much Credit.

    The company reported a strong third quarter. But investors have been burned in the past, and the stock remains in transaction limbo.

  • 3 Top Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Although the once white-hot returns of investing guru Cathie Wood's Ark Investment exchange-traded funds have cooled off considerably in 2021, she remains a fairly sharp prognosticator. At various times, she has picked up Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), Unity Software (NYSE: U), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) -- and according to three of our Motley Fool contributors, you might want to follow her lead and buy those stocks yourself right now. Eric Volkman (Sea Limited): Budding tech conglomerate Sea Limited is well-positioned to be a powerhouse, as it has not one, not two, but a trio of fast-growing business segments.

  • Pinterest surges amid possible acquisition by PayPal, Ford shares rise as ASML slumps

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.