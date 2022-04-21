U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,471.00
    +15.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,160.00
    +81.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,087.50
    +82.75 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,042.60
    +5.90 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.56
    -0.19 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.70
    +2.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    -0.04 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0842
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    -0.0730 (-2.51%)
     

  • Vix

    20.32
    -1.05 (-4.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3056
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2670
    +0.3400 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,497.47
    +183.62 (+0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    967.40
    +1.42 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,629.22
    +27.94 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,462.35
    +244.50 (+0.90%)
     

Aequilibrium Connects Businesses with AR Creators to Boost Profits and Maximize Growth

Aequilibrium
·3 min read

Chicago, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The benefits of augmented reality are rapidly spreading across all sectors of business, entertainment, and home life. Yet, there are still many companies that have not tapped into the power of AR to discover how it can help them connect with a new generation of consumers while growing their brand and increasing revenue.

At Aequilibrium, they are on a mission to facilitate the creation of valuable AR content for e-commerce and retail, real estate, food and beverage, and digital marketing companies, connecting business owners with AR creators to build personalized, high-impact augmented reality programming, campaigns, and services.

Led by CEO, Aldo Petruzzelli, as well as Eris Verne, CTO, and Marco Wu, digital product designer and initial co-founder along with Aldo. Aequilibrium is committed to creating exceptional AR services while also empowering AR creators with a platform that supports their work, provides opportunities to connect with businesses, and bridges the gap between companies who do not yet fully understand the capabilities of AR and the creators who can help them most.

(Photo of Aldo Petruzzelli, co-founder and CEO)

“At Aequilibrium, we’re all about reinventing how businesses adopt augmented reality. Many businesses don’t have the resources, infrastructure, people, or budgeting tools to accept AR as a technology,” Petruzzelli says.

Their market research reveals that problem in stark detail:

  • 58% of businesses don’t know the benefits of AR – or the options available to them

  • 77% of businesses do not believe there is a strong ROI or that that can reach customers at scale

And the problem is not solely for businesses. Creators themselves struggle to find a platform to showcase their work and connect with ideal clients. Current job search and bidding system platforms make it difficult to monetize their creative work and gain exposure in a growing field.

That is where Aequilibrium is at its best. By developing a simple and streamlined way for businesses to both see the benefits of AR and connect with the best creators in the industry, Petruzzelli and his team are confident that they can help build a more robust virtual and augmented world.


(Photo Showcasing the Platform Experience for Businesses)

“We provide a platform with networking opportunities for AR creators and tools for businesses,” Petruzzelli says. “So, businesses can now understand their AR options and match with relevant AR creators for development.”

The platform is intuitive and easy to use, even for companies who may be entering into the world of augmented reality for the first time. The goal, Petruzzelli says, is leveraging technology to meet their business and operational goals.


(Photo of Eris Verne, CTO)

“We have a built-in recommendation engine that highlights relevant AR use cases by industry and business goals,” Petruzzelli says. “We then recommend features to implement and what creators will be the best fit for development.”

Aequilibrium offers a flexible transaction-based business model for any business type and size, and they never collect fees from individual AR creators who match with companies – a distinction that separates them from other bidding systems, allowing them to attract the top industry talent to showcase their work.

And as Petruzzelli explains, this is only the beginning for Aequilibrium.

“In the future, we plan to integrate as many tools as possible as part of the services that businesses and creators can access,” Petruzzelli says. “We want to be the go-to company for the management, development, and deployment of all things AR.”

In doing so, Petruzzelli believes they will serve a large portion of the business world that is not yet aware of the possibilities with augmented reality.

“Businesses know what they want, to reduce returns, increase sales, increase engagement, but they don’t know how AR might be a solution for them,” Petruzzelli says. “Whether they’re in e-commerce, retail, real estate, food and beverages, or the digital marketing space, we can help them understand what AR is and how it can help them achieve their goals.”


(Photo of Marco Wu, co-founder)

To learn more about Aequilibrium, please visit www.aequilibriuminc.com or follow them on Instagram.

Contact Information:
Aldo Petruzzelli
contact@aequilibriuminc.com


Recommended Stories

  • Missouri Tigers recruit Aidan Shaw reminds new coach Dennis Gates of Florida State talent

    Aidan Shaw, who re-committed to Mizzou after Dennis Gates was hired, played at Blue Valley High

  • Russia Offers Oil in a Rush, Hinting at Longer-Term Trade Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s state oil producing giant Rosneft PJSC surprised traders in Europe and Asia with offers to sell large amounts of crude at speed, as well as setting out significant changes to the payment process for at least some of the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveIn Defense of Elon Musk's Mana

  • Exclusive-Boeing tells airlines 787 deliveries to restart second-half 2022 -sources

    Boeing Co has advised key airlines and parts suppliers that 787 Dreamliner deliveries would resume in the second half of 2022, a crucial landmark for an industry eager for a post-COVID recovery, three people familiar with the matter said. Boeing's swollen 787 inventory, amassed since it halted deliveries nearly a year ago over structural flaws, has locked up desperately needed cash and cut airline capacity. Resuming deliveries is also key to Boeing's plans for step-by-step 787 production increases in the coming months - vital to propping up a supply chain that has weathered successive crises.

  • Tesla Posts Record $3.3 Billion Quarterly Profit

    The electric-vehicle maker said its factories are likely to continue operating below capacity this year due to supply chain bottlenecks.

  • Musk to Judge in Go-Private Tweet Fight: Don’t Muzzle Me

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. chief executive officer Elon Musk told a judge he shouldn’t be prohibited from talking about his fight with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as shareholders suing him have requested.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowBil

  • Buffett Gets Rare Rebuke as Calpers Urges New Chair at Berkshire

    (Bloomberg) -- California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest U.S. public pension fund, said it plans to vote for a shareholder proposal that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. select an independent chairman, marking a rare rebuke of billionaire Warren Buffett, who’s both head of the board and the conglomerate’s chief executive officer. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkr

  • Netflix crash: 'The real culprit here is churn,' analyst says

    Netfix (NFLX) shares are tanking 35% on Wednesday afternoon, their worst daily performance since 2004 after an unexpected decline in first-quarter net subscribers.

  • Procter & Gamble Posts Biggest Sales Gain in Decades—and a Word of Caution

    The company says shoppers still pay up for pricer products such as fragrance-free diapers, but executives are bracing for more resistance

  • Ford Confirms an Important Decision That May Not Please Customers

    Ford looks to boost its production of Mustang Mach-Es amid global supply chain and raw material issues.

  • Qatar Explores Boosting Its LNG Expansion as Gas Demand Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar is sounding out buyers about a further expansion of its liquefied natural gas capacity, according to people familiar with the matter, as Europe rushes to secure supplies in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With

  • Forget Stock Splits: 3 Other Reasons to Buy Shopify Now

    There's a lot more to like about this company beyond its headline-grabbing stock split announcement.

  • Why you should retire with more money than you need

    No matter how much or how little money you have, you should structure your withdrawals thoughtfully.

  • Alphabet Gets New Wall Street-Low Price Target. Why This Analyst Still Likes the Stock.

    KeyBanc sets a Wall Street-low price target for shares of Alphabet. The analyst still thinks it's a good bet heading into earnings season.

  • CalPERS to vote to replace Buffett as Berkshire chairman

    The fund, whose full name is the California Public Employees' Retirement System, disclosed its vote in a regulatory filing ahead of Berkshire's scheduled April 30 annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. CalPERS said it invests more than $450 billion, including more than $2.3 billion in Berkshire shares. Berkshire did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • China Buys Cheap Russian Coking Coal as World Shuns Moscow

    (Bloomberg) -- China more than doubled imports of steel-making coal from Russia in March, procuring the fuel at a discount as other nations move to ban deliveries due to the war in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China St

  • BMW launches new 7 Series with all-electric model

    BMW began pre-sales of the seventh generation of the BMW 7 Series on Wednesday, featuring for the first time an all-electric luxury sedan as well as hybrid and internal combustion engine (ICE) models. All three versions will be assembled on the same production line in BMW's Dingolfing plant, with the first deliveries worldwide to take place from November 2022. The i7 electric vehicle (EV), a competitor to Mercedes' electric EQS, will start at $119,300 in the United States and 135,900 euros in Europe.

  • Top Energy Stocks for May 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry's biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • When a traditional IRA makes sense over a Roth account

    Saving in an IRA makes sense whether you have a retirement plan at work or not, but investors then have to decide if a traditional or Roth account is better – as always, it depends. Retirement Tip of the Week: Roth accounts are a great choice for young workers at the base of their earnings potential, but there are a few reasons why traditional IRAs may be the better financial choice. MarketWatch is hosting a “Mastering Your Money” virtual event, which will include sessions on various important personal finance topics.

  • First Horizon leaders could receive nearly $100M in golden parachute payouts amid TD deal

    A preliminary proxy, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), details how much compensation First Horizon’s top executives could receive as a result of the proposed acquisition by TD Bank. And those payouts are significant.

  • Retired at 40? What ballet dancers can teach the rest of us about retirement

    Dancers typically retire from performing full time by their early 40s, forcing them to confront life's next chapter earlier than most of us.