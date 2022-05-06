U.S. markets closed

Aequus Provides Update on Delay in Filing Annual Financial Statements

Aequus Pharmaceuticals
·2 min read
  AQSZF
Aequus Pharmaceuticals
Aequus Pharmaceuticals

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: AQS, OTCQB: AQSZF) (“Aequus” or the “Company”) announces that further to its news release on May 2, 2022, the filing of its audited annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and its management’s discussion and analysis relating to the Annual Financial Statements (collectively, the “Annual Disclosure”) continues to be delayed and we now expect to receive a Cease Trade Order next week.

Doug Janzen, CEO and Director commented that “This situation is incredibly frustrating for us as early indications show strong revenue figures in 2021. I recently entered into a loan agreement with the Company because I believe in our ability to continue to grow revenues and add new products to the commercial portfolio at Aequus. The unfortunate and unanticipated delay in the Annual Disclosure was due to changes in the regulatory landscape within which we operate, resulting in our auditors needing an unexpected level of sales information from third parties, which was not historically required. COVID related staffing issues at the audit firm may also have been a factor in the delay. We would like to thank our commercial partners for their co-operation during the year-end financial audit and we will be working to file the Annual Disclosure as soon as possible.”

The Company now expects to file the Annual Disclosure on or before Friday, May 20, 2022, and intends to provide updates on further developments in respect of this matter promptly following their occurrence.

About Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: AQS, OTCQB: AQSZF) is a growing specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing high quality, differentiated products. Aequus has grown its sales and marketing efforts to include several commercial products in ophthalmology and transplant. Aequus plans to build on its Canadian commercial platform through the launch of additional products that are either created internally or brought in through an acquisition or license; remaining focused on highly specialized therapeutic areas. For further information, please visit www.aequuspharma.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation that may not be based on historical fact, including, without limitation, statements containing the words “believe”, “may”, “plan”, “will”, “estimate”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect”, “potential” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions made by us in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as the factors we believe are appropriate. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements relating to: the completion of the Company’s audit; the expectation that a cease trade order will be issued; estimated revenue for 2021; the Company’s ability to grow revenue and add new products; the completion and anticipated filing date of the Annual Disclosure; the ability of the Company to obtain audit responses from third parties. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Aequus, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In making the forward looking statements included in this release, the Company has made various material assumptions. In evaluating forward looking statements, current and prospective shareholders should specifically consider various factors set out herein and under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s final short-form prospectus dated November 5, 2021, and annual information form dated April 30, 2021, copies of which are available on Aequus’ profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, and as otherwise disclosed from time to time on Aequus’ SEDAR profile. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties, or a risk that is not currently known to us materialize, or should assumptions underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and we do not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are inherently uncertain. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information:

Aequus Investor Relations
Email: investors@aequuspharma.ca
Phone: 604-336-7906


