U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.83 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.11 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.46
    +2.70 (+2.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.90
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    19.77
    -0.51 (-2.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0426
    -0.0057 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    -0.0830 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2103
    -0.0072 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1750
    -0.5530 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,393.35
    +475.25 (+2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.84
    +0.70 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.65
    -0.63 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.42 (-1.73%)
     

Aequus Provides General Update and Reports Record 2021 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Aequus Pharmaceuticals
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AQSZF
Aequus Pharmaceuticals
Aequus Pharmaceuticals

Also reports Financial Results for the 3 months ended March 31, 2022

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: AQS, OTCQB: AQSZF) (“Aequus” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company with a sales force that currently markets third party or exclusively licensed products for which the Company receives revenues from direct product sales and profit share arrangements, today reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 (“Fiscal 2021”) and the three months ended March 31, 2022 (“Q1 2022”), and reports associated Company developments. Unless otherwise noted, all figures are in Canadian currency.

Mr. Janzen commented “Waiting for our auditors to complete their audit of the annual financial statement have been frustrating for both ourselves and our shareholders. The delay was due to a significant number of new information requests from our auditors to our commercial partners. No material weaknesses in Aequus controls or policies were identified as the cause of the delay in filing our financials and we are very grateful to our commercial partners for the significant time they spent with our auditors to complete our annual audit. Now that our Fiscal 2021 and Q1 2022 financial statements have been filed we expect Aequus shares to resume trading on the TSX-V on or before July 8, 2022.”

The year ended December 31, 2021 was the final year of the Sandoz original agreement terms and was the highest gross revenue year in the history of the Company. The first quarter is traditionally our weakest quarter and the first half of 2022 is expected to be a transition period as we adjust to lower Tacrolimus revenues and enter into agreements with partners to add additional products.

“I personally entered into a $2,000,000 loan agreement with the Company last month because I believe in our ability to continue to grow revenues and add new products at Aequus. This loan should allow the Company to bridge Q1 revenue weakness given the amended Sandoz contract terms announced last January.”

On May 9, 2022, the Company was the subject of a failure-to-file cease trade order (“CTO”) issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission (“BCSC”) pending the filing of the Company’s annual audited financial statements, Management disclosure and analysis and Annual Information Form for the 2021 financial year (collectively, the “2021 Annual Disclosure”). The delayed filing of our 2021 Annual Disclosure resulted from delays in our auditor’s obtaining information they needed from third parties, which delayed necessary audit procedures beyond our annual filing deadlines. As a consequence of the CTO, the BCSC suspended trading of the Company’s securities. The audit of the annual financial statements is now complete, and the Company believes it is now current with its continuous disclosure obligations, however, the CTO will remain in place until the BCSC has issued a revocation order. The Company’s management, audit committee and board will discuss actions to prevent this type of issue from happening again.

Balance Sheet highlights

 

 

 

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

As at

 

 

(unaudited)

(audited)

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

$2,825,978

$3,592,975

 

 

 

 

 

Convertible promissory note

 

 

 

509,257

 

512,840

Property and equipment

 

 

 

11,032

 

12,765

Right-of-use lease asset, net

 

 

 

199,596

 

229,535

Total assets

 

 

$3,545,863

$4,348,115

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY`

Current liabilities

 

 

$2,584,647

$2,457,068

 

 

 

 

 

CEBA Loan

 

 

 

27,002

 

26,087

Lease liability

 

 

 

42,384

 

75,895

Total liabilities

 

 

 

2,654,033

 

2,559,050

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

 

891,830

 

1,789,065

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

 

$3,545,863

$4,348,115


Key Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights

For the years ended December 31

 

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

Promotional

 

 

 

$2,610,826

$2,592,613

Product

 

 

 

 

103,872

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

2,714,698

 

2,592,613

Cost of goods sold

 

 

 

 

25,779

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

2,688,919

 

2,592,613

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenditures:

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

 

 

296,848

 

54,608

Sales and marketing

 

 

 

 

2,190,592

 

1,547,773

General and administration

 

 

 

 

2,023,773

 

2,055,221

 

 

 

 

 

4,511,213

 

3,657,602

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss before other income (loss)

 

 

 

 

(1,822,294)

 

(1,064,989)

Other income (loss)

 

 

 

 

12,702

 

19,629

Net loss

 

 

 

$(1,809,592)

$(1,045,360)


Key Q1 2022 Unaudited Financial Highlights

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended March 31

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

Revenue

 

 

 

 

Promotional

 

 

$262,520

$481,463

Product

 

 

 

39,760

 

10,358

 

 

 

 

302,280

 

491,821

Cost of goods sold

 

 

 

9,781

 

2,613

 

 

 

 

292,499

 

489,208

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenditures:

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

 

246,107

 

87,898

Sales and marketing

 

 

 

489,132

 

477,830

General and administration

 

 

 

475,828

 

547,116

 

 

 

 

1,211,067

 

1,112,844

 

 

 

 

 

Loss before other income (loss)

 

 

 

(918,568)

 

(623,636)

Other income (loss)

 

 

 

1,682

 

1,978

Net loss

 

 

$(916,886)

$(621,658)


ABOUT AEQUUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: AQS, OTCQB: AQSZF) is a growing specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing high quality, differentiated products. Aequus has grown its sales and marketing efforts to include several commercial products in ophthalmology and transplant. Aequus plans to build on its Canadian commercial platform through the launch of additional products that are either created internally or brought in through an acquisition or license; remaining focused on highly specialized therapeutic areas. For further information, please visit www.aequuspharma.ca.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT DISCLAIMER

This release may contain forward-looking statements or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation that may not be based on historical fact, including, without limitation, statements containing the words “believe”, “may”, “plan”, “will”, “estimate”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect”, “potential” and similar expressions. Forward- looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions made by us in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as the factors we believe are appropriate. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements relating to: our ability to continue to grow revenues and add new products; the two million dollar loan allowing us to bridge Q1 revenue decreases given the amended Sandoz contract; the expectation that Q1 2022 is a transition period as we look to add to our product offerings; the implementation of our business model and strategic plans; revenue growth trends into the future; expected timing for product launches; the Company’s expected revenues; the regulatory approval of its products; and the revocation of the CTO. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Aequus, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In making the forward looking statements included in this release, the Company has made various material assumptions, including, but not limited to: obtaining regulatory approvals; general business and economic conditions; the Company’s ability to successfully out license or sell its current products and in-license and develop new products; the assumption that the Company’s current good relationships with third parties will be maintained; the availability of financing on reasonable terms; the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled staff; market competition; the products and technology offered by the Company’s competitors; the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Company’s operations; and the Company’s ability to protect patents and proprietary rights. In evaluating forward looking statements, current and prospective shareholders should specifically consider various factors set out herein and under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated June 30, 2022, a copy of which is available on Aequus’ profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, and as otherwise disclosed from time to time on Aequus’ SEDAR profile. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties, or a risk that is not currently known to us materialize, or should assumptions underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and we do not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are inherently uncertain. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

VistitanTM: Trademark owned or used under license by Sandoz Canada Inc.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Aequus Investor Relations
Email: investors@aequuspharma.ca
Phone: 604-336-7906


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell 15% This Week

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) plunged this week after the company's stock received a price target cut, some analysts had a few negative comments about the chip market, and investors worried that comments made from another chip company about slowing demand might mean bad news for Nvidia as well. Investors panicked a bit on all this news and sent the semiconductor stock falling 15.3% over the past week. Nvidia started off the week with Morgan Stanley warning that there could be a potential slowdown in demand for graphics processors as Ethereum, a leading blockchain and cryptocurrency, switches to a proof-of-stake model and away from its current proof-of-work setup.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still raging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood warns investors about the ‘big problem’ in the economy. Here’s what she likes today

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Initially, Then Fell Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), a Chinese electric vehicle company, rose in early trading this morning after it reported strong vehicle deliveries both in June and the most recent quarter. The EV stock was down by 3.4% as of 2:12 p.m. ET. The good news for Nio shareholders today was the fact that the company delivered 12,961 vehicles in June, an impressive 60% increase from the year-ago quarter.

  • Why Shopify Crashed 18% This Week

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) plummeted 18.2% this week on several bits of news. First, shares fell earlier in the week when revised GDP figures were released, showing that the economy was slowing down slightly more than expected. Additionally, a new report released yesterday, showing that inflation remains stubbornly high despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to bring it down, is likely weighing down on the stock this week.

  • Richest Billionaires Lose $1.4 Trillion in Worst Half Ever

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s fortune plunged almost $62 billion. Jeff Bezos saw his wealth tumble by about $63 billion. Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth was slashed by more than half.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsHow Europe Became the Epicenter for This Summer’s Travel ChaosThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesUS Supreme Court’s Tumultuous Term Ends With Guns, Roe and ProtestsAll told,

  • First Mover Americas: It’s Ugly in Crypto With $200M of Margin Calls, Founders Selling Homes and Comparisons to 2008

    The latest price moves in bitcoin ($BTC) and crypto markets in context, for July 1, 2022.

  • The Dow just booked its worst first half since 1962. What history says about the path ahead.

    A bear market leaves the S&P 500 with its worst first six months since 1970. Here's what's happened after stocks suffered steep first-half stumbles in the past.

  • Crypto: FTX reaches deal to buy BlockFi for $680 million

    Yahoo Finance crypto reporter David Hollerith breaks down FTX's deal with BlockFi, in addition to Voyager Digital's stock trading halt.

  • Zilingo’s Ousted CEO Ankiti Bose Resigns From Startup’s Board

    (Bloomberg) -- Zilingo Pte’s former Chief Executive Officer Ankiti Bose said she stepped down from her post as director due to lack of access to information.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsHow Europe Became the Epicenter for This Summer’s Travel ChaosThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesUS Supreme Court’s Tumultuous Term Ends With Guns, Roe and ProtestsBose said the board failed t

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in July

    Few investors have a nose for making money quite like billionaire Warren Buffett. Since becoming CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has created more than $610 billion in value for shareholders and delivered an aggregate return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%, through Dec. 31, 2021. As we push into the second half of what's been an exceptionally volatile and challenging year for investors, several Berkshire Hathaway holdings stand out as amazing values.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock (After the Stock Split)

    The e-commerce giant just completed an exciting stock split. But that's not the only reason to hop on board.

  • Voyager Digital suspends trading, deposits, withdrawals, rewards

    Canadian crypto broker Voyager Digital is suspending trading including deposits and withdrawals according to a statement released by the firm Friday afternoon.

  • With Bear Market Scars, These 23 Stocks Expect 109%-370% Growth

    With tech stocks like Nvidia out of favor, chemicals and oil stock dominate this list of growth stocks eyeing 109%-370% gains.

  • Plug Power: Near-Term Headwinds Won’t Derail the Bull-Case, Says J.P. Morgan

    The uncertain macro environment demands constant reassessment around companies’ anticipated performance. Coming off the back of J.P. Morgan’s recent Energy, Power and Renewables Conference, firm analyst Bill Peterson notes that Plug Power’s (PLUG) management continues to see “significant seasonality” in the material handling and electrolyzer businesses. This will nudge sales to the back half of the year and will result in a 35% - 65% split between 1H and 2H, which is “more back half-weighted” th

  • BofA Says Brace for Recession Shock After Worst Rout in 52 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- A “recession shock” begins for markets following the worst first-half for the S&P 500 in more than 50 years, Bank of America Corp.’s Chief Investment Strategist Michael Hartnett says.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesHow Europe Became the Epicenter for This Summer’s Travel ChaosStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Ma

  • Future Winners? 3 Stock Giants Jim Cramer Bets On

    If there’s one common theme connecting the market’s experts, it’s ‘be a contrarian.’ Don’t follow the herd, focus on underlying facts, and don’t be afraid to throw out the conventional wisdom. Or, in a memorable phrase from Warren Buffett, “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has always had a talent for swimming against the stream, and he has not shied away from pointing out the stocks that investor

  • Boeing Just Can’t Get the Upper Hand Against Airbus. Why That’s No Problem.

    Airbus announced orders for jets in the A320 family from three Chinese airlines. It's a nice way for theaircraft maker to start the second half of 2022.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Larry Robbins

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy now according to billionaire Larry Robbins. You can skip our detailed analysis of Glenview Capital and go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Larry Robbins. Larry Robbins is a billionaire hedge fund manager as well as a philanthropist. He […]

  • Opana® ER Antitrust Trial Concludes With Jury Verdict in Endo's Favor

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) announced today that a federal jury in Chicago, Illinois, has returned a verdict in favor of the Company's subsidiaries Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Endo Health Solutions Inc. (collectively Endo), in an antitrust trial.