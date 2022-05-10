AerAdvise today announces the appointment of John Whitty, as Special Advisor to the AerAdvise technical advisory committee at its Dublin HQ, effective 10th May 2022

DUBLIN, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John Whitty will report to Pat Toner Group CEO as part of the technical advisory committee supporting our new COO Mr Mike Byrt and the larger AerAdvise business framework. Mr Whitty has been instrumental in the foundation and development of AerAdvise having held the position of Chief Technical Officer (CTO) since its formation.

Mr Whitty has been involved in aviation for many years firstly having begun his career with the Irish Air Corps and subsequently holding very senior roles both in local Irish & international aviation business beginning with AerLingus, Air Transport Division New Zealand, AerTuras, Schreiner Airways and Aergo Capital, to industry regulatory institutions such as the Irish Aviation Authority.

Toner said:

"I am delighted that such an experienced and industry recognised expert such as John has accepted to remain and serve as part of our newly established technical advisory committee. The richness of the expertise and diversity that will be amassed in the group of experts who have accepted to give so generously with their time to serve as Special Advisers will undoubtedly make an important contribution to the work and mandate of the AerAdvise business. I welcome John as part of this team, and look forward to working closely with him and our other advisors going forward."

Whitty said:

"Having held the position of CTO with the AerAdvise business from its formation, I am delighted to further support the exciting next stage of its planned growth strategy as an advisor to its newly formed committee. I am very confident that Mike with his technical experience as COO will continue the impressive growth of the business built to date. I would also like to add that Pats vision & strategy for both AerAdvise and the broader group is very exciting and something I look forward to being a part of."

AerAdvise provide CAMO Services and Technical Services support to a broad range of customers in the airline and aircraft leasing fields.

AerAdvise can be contacted to discuss more about the services capabilities provided on info@aeradvise.com, as well as further information on their CAMO approvals.

