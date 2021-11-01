U.S. markets open in 5 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,606.00
    +9.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,772.00
    +68.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,876.50
    +38.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,303.70
    +8.40 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.22
    -0.35 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.50
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1575
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.83
    +0.30 (+1.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3673
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4060
    +0.4060 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,110.27
    +934.39 (+1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,511.16
    +10.19 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,260.95
    +23.38 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

AerCap Completes Acquisition of GE Capital Aviation Services from GE

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Strategic combination positions AerCap as the worldwide industry leader across all areas of aviation leasing: aircraft, engines and helicopters

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap") (NYSE: AER), the global leader in aircraft leasing, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of the GE Capital Aviation Services business ("GECAS") from General Electric (NYSE: GE).

The acquisition positions AerCap as the worldwide industry leader across all areas of aviation leasing: aircraft, engines and helicopters. The combined company will serve approximately 300 customers around the world and will be the largest customer of Airbus and Boeing.

AerCap now has a portfolio of over 2,000 aircraft, over 900 engines and over 300 helicopters, as well as an order book of approximately 450 of the most fuel-efficient and technologically advanced aircraft in the world. The aircraft fleet represents approximately 90% of the assets of the combined company. New technology aircraft are expected to make up 75% of the aircraft fleet by 2024.

"Completion of this transaction represents an important milestone for AerCap that will generate benefits for our customers, partners, employees and investors for many years to come," said Aengus Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of AerCap. "In GECAS, AerCap has acquired the right business, for the right price, at the right time, as air travel continues to recover from the pandemic and demand for aircraft leasing continues to accelerate."

Mr. Kelly continued, "Many years of dedication and commitment by AerCap and GECAS's hard-working teams have produced an expanded portfolio comprised of the industry's most in-demand aviation assets. Our scale and capabilities enable us to provide comprehensive, innovative, and tailor-made fleet solutions to our customers that are unrivaled in the leasing industry. I would like to thank Larry Culp and his team at GE and the entire team at GECAS, led by Greg Conlon, for their support and cooperation throughout this process," Mr. Kelly concluded.

"The combination of GECAS and AerCap will deliver significant value for both companies and their stakeholders," said H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., Chairman and CEO of GE. "This strategic transaction marks significant progress in GE's transformation to a more focused, simpler, stronger high-tech industrial company, and I'd like to thank AerCap and the exceptional GECAS team for their support in creating the combined company that will better serve customers around the world."

Transaction Highlights
Under the terms of the transaction agreement, General Electric received 111.5 million newly issued AerCap shares, approximately $23 billion of cash and $1 billion of AerCap notes. General Electric now owns approximately 46% of AerCap's outstanding shares.

In connection with the transaction, Jennifer VanBelle has joined the Board of Directors of AerCap, bringing the number of members serving on AerCap's Board of Directors to 10.

Advisors
Citi and Morgan Stanley acted as financial advisors and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP, NautaDutilh N.V. and McCann Fitzgerald LLP acted as legal advisors to AerCap.

About AerCap
AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and is based in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Los Angeles, Singapore, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle, Toulouse and other locations around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events, including the impacts of, and associated responses to: the Covid-19 pandemic; our ability to successfully integrate GECAS' operations and employees and realize anticipated synergies and cost savings; and the potential impact of the consummation of the proposed GECAS transaction on relationships, including with employees, suppliers, customers and competitors. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information regarding AerCap and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.aercap.com and follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/aercapnv.

AerCap logo (PRNewsfoto/AerCap Holdings N.V.)
AerCap logo (PRNewsfoto/AerCap Holdings N.V.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aercap-completes-acquisition-of-ge-capital-aviation-services-from-ge-301412631.html

SOURCE AerCap Holdings N.V.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Crypto Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The stock markets are at or near record highs right now, buoyed by a strong investors sentiment, especially among retail investors. Stocks represent a strong return while interest rates and bond yields remain low. But for return-minded investors, stocks are not the only game in town. The notoriously volatile Bitcoin has surged 109% this year, peaking above $65,000 earlier this month. Yet, some crypto watchers believe the digital coin will climb even higher. The cryptocurrency sector is worth app

  • Cathie Wood's $500K Bitcoin call is already happening — how to ride the wave to half a million

    Wood's wild prediction for Tesla came true. This one could, too.

  • A Huge Pension Sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel stock in the third quarter. It bought Alibaba shares.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Intel Corporation (INTC)?

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of June 30th. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in November

    They're all big winners in recent years that are poised to be even bigger winners over the long term.

  • Nvidia, Tencent in Race for Next Spot in Trillion-Dollar Club

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s ascent into the most exclusive of corporate clubs -- the $1 trillion capitalization set -- has investors guessing on which company will be the next to join.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe technology industry represents

  • China EV Sales: Xpeng Deliveries Triple, Nio, Li Auto On Tap As They Near Buy Points

    Xpeng reported October China EV sales tripled, with Tesla rivals Nio and Li on tap. Xpeng stock and Li Auto stock are just below buy points.

  • As Barrick Gold Corporation's market cap (TSE:ABX) drops to CA$40b, insiders might be questioning their decision to buy earlier this year

    The recent price decline of 5.8% in Barrick Gold Corporation's ( TSE:ABX ) stock may have disappointed insiders who...

  • AbbVie, Exxon Mobil, and Other Companies That Just Raised Their Dividends

    Exxon Mobil and AbbVie were among the large U.S. companies that announced dividend increases this past week, while Ford Motor reinstated its quarterly payout. Exxon Mobil (ticker: XOM) declared a quarterly dividend of 88 cents a share, up by a penny or about 1%. It marked the first quarterly dividend increase for the energy giant since April 2019 when it went from 82 to 87 cents a share.

  • 2 Risky Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money

    There are two stocks that despite their popularity with retail investors, I wouldn't suggest investing in, even if you had money you could afford to gamble with: Zomedica (NYSEMKT: ZOM) and Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC). Veterinary health company Zomedica is a business that's in its very early stages. In Zomedica's case, the company only began selling its flagship Truforma platform, which helps veterinarians run tests on animals more efficiently than other diagnostic products, earlier this year.

  • Rick Rule: This one asset will be vital during the 'dramatic reckoning' — and you probably already own it

    Protecting your portfolio is simpler than you think.

  • Trick or Treat? 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Soar After Halloween

    Many high-growth stocks often experience dips in their stock price. When this happens, it's hard for novice (or even experienced) investors to know whether the reduced stock price is a trick or a treat.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Visa Inc (V)?

    Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out […]

  • Here Come the Best Three Months for the Stock Market

    The stock market has taken off, with all three of the main U.S. indexes at record levels on Friday, but that shouldn’t necessarily deter investors from buying now.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for November 2021

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2021.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Fed Taper Looms For Stock Market Rally; Google, Tesla Rival Near Buy Points

    After Halloween week brought treats, will a Fed taper spook the market rally? Google, Tesla rival Xpeng are near buys.

  • Top REITs for November 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Plug Power Leads Five Alt-Energy Plays Near Buy Points

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power is in buy range, while China-based EV makers Xpeng Motors and Li Auto are near buy points. Plug Power, a leading maker of hydrogen fuel cells used mainly in forklifts in large warehouses, recently announced ambitious plans and new partnerships to expand its business.

  • Huge Silver Linings Underneath Amazon and Apple Earnings "Disappointments"

    Shareholders in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) didn't have a great earnings season, as both companies fell around 2% the day after their respective third quarter reports. Amazon's cloud computing strength helped offset retail weakness. Amazon missed on both revenue and earnings estimates, and its Q4 guidance came in below expectations as well.