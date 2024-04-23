Is AerCap Holdings N.V (AER) an Attractive Investment Opportunity?

Cooper Investors, an investment management firm, released its “Cooper Investors Global Equities Fund” first quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. The fund returned 7.4% in the first quarter, compared to a 9.4% return for the benchmark MSCI ACWI. The market rally, which started in late October 2023, has lasted through 2024. The US is leading, with the S&P 500 reaching new all-time highs for the first time since the rate-hiking cycle started, driven by the continuous rise in tech companies connected to AI markets. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2024.

Cooper Investors Global Equities Fund featured stocks like AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) in the first quarter 2024 investor letter. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of flight equipment. On April 22, 2024, AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) stock closed at $84.41 per share. One-month return of AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) was -3.67%, and its shares gained 56.26% of their value over the last 52 weeks. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has a market capitalization of $17.092 billion.

Cooper Investors Global Equities Fund stated the following regarding AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) in its first quarter 2024 investor letter:

One of the biggest industry crises we’ve observed in recent years is continuing to play out across the commercial aviation industry. After following the space for over a decade we recently invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) which we see as an attractive and asymmetric Asset Play opportunity. AER is the world’s largest commercial aircraft owner and lessor. Aircraft leasing is a straightforward business and AER derives modest scale benefits from being the leading lessor globally. Over time AER has generated a return on equity in the low teens range and has compounded book value per share at ~14% p.a. from 2006 to 2023 while navigating many global crises along the way. We’ve been particularly impressed by CEO Aengus Kelly who has built a multi-decade track record of value creation through astute capital allocation…” (Click here to read the full text)

5 Most Expensive Countries to Fly to

A line of travellers queuing for a commercial flight, emphasizing the airport management operations.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) was held by 61 hedge fund portfolios, up from 54 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

Story continues

We previously discussed AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) in another article, where we shared the list of dirt cheap stocks to buy according to hedge funds. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q1 2024 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.