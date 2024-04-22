What Is AerCap Holdings N.V.'s (NYSE:AER) Share Price Doing?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). The company's stock saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. The recent share price gains has brought the company back closer to its yearly peak. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today we will analyse the most recent data on AerCap Holdings’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is AerCap Holdings Worth?

Great news for investors – AerCap Holdings is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 5.19x is currently well-below the industry average of 17.41x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that AerCap Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will AerCap Holdings generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of AerCap Holdings, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although AER is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. We recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to AER, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on AER for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you'd like to know more about AerCap Holdings as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with AerCap Holdings (including 2 which make us uncomfortable).

If you are no longer interested in AerCap Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

