U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,835.75
    -9.75 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,960.00
    -13.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,133.00
    -60.25 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,747.00
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.79
    +0.60 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.10
    +16.40 (+0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    23.99
    +0.79 (+3.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0611
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6730
    +0.0920 (+2.57%)
     

  • Vix

    22.51
    -0.11 (-0.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2131
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4260
    -4.4380 (-3.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,801.60
    +98.43 (+0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.51
    +3.12 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,362.55
    +1.24 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,568.03
    -669.61 (-2.46%)
     

Aerial Refueling Systems Market is Projected to Reach US$ 671.9 million in 2024

Stratview Research
·5 min read
Stratview Research
Stratview Research

The global aerial refueling systems market offers a healthy growth opportunity in the entire ecosystem and is likely to reach an estimated value of US$ 671.9 million in 2024, reports Stratview Research.

Raipur, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Aerial Refueling Systems Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

Click here to get the free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/291/aerial-refueling-systems-market.html#form

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Aerial Refueling Systems Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

  • Increasing demand for tanker aircraft,

  • Owing to rising defense budgets in the developing economies and expected replacement of old tanker aircraft fleet of KC-135 in the USA,

  • Emergence of multirole aircraft tankers; increasing demand for long-run military jets for special purpose missions,

  • Rising tanker fleet size

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Aerial Refueling Systems Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

  • by Aircraft Type (Combat Aircraft, Helicopter, and UAV),

  • by System Type (Probe and Drogue, and Boom and Receptacle),

  • by Component Type (Refueling Pods, Refueling Probes, Drogues, Hoses, Boom, and Others),

  • by End-User Type (OE and Aftermarket),

  • By Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World)

Aerial Refueling Systems Market Insights

By Aircraft Type

The market is segmented based on the aircraft type as Combat Aircraft, Helicopter, and UAV. Combat aircraft is likely to remain the growth engine of the market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for combat aircraft, owing to rising tensions, and large aging combat aircraft fleet size and a greater need of multiple tanker aircraft for refueling are the major factors that are proliferating the demand for refueling systems in the segment. The UAV segment is likely to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing production of long-range UAVs.

By System Type

The market is segmented as Hose & Drogue and Boom & Receptacle. Hose & Drogue is expected to remain the larger and faster-growing system type in the market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024, driven by low cost and ease in refueling. All the major tanker aircraft are increasingly opting for hose and drogue system. KC-46 tanker aircraft of Boeing, the most talked tanker aircraft, are equipped with a permanent centerline drogue system and removable wing air refueling pods.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America is expected to remain the largest aerial refueling systems market during the forecast period. The USA is likely to remain the growth engine of the North American market, propelled by high defense budget, large tanker aircraft fleet (KC-135), and expected replacement of old aircraft fleet with new KC-46 tanker aircraft in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth during the same period. Increasing defense budget of the major Asian markets, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea; and good order size of tanker aircraft are likely to drive the demand for aerial refueling systems in the region. 

COVID-19 Impact on the Aerial Refueling Systems Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the global Digital Health market. During the pandemic, major manufacturers used a variety of strategies to increase their market share in the broader marketplace, including product launches, product improvements, and R&D spending.

To know more about the covid-19 impact, get a free sample report, here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/291/aerial-refueling-systems-market.html#form

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

  • Cobham Plc.

  • Eaton Corporation

  • Safran S.A. (Zodiac Aerospace)

  • GE Aviation Systems

  • Marshall Aerospace and Defense Group

What deliverables will you get in this report?

  • In-depth analysis of the Aerial Refueling Systems Market

  • Detailed market segmentation.

  • Competitive-landscape analysis.

  • Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

  • Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

  • Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

  • Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

  • Geographical presence of the key players.

Related reports which might be useful:

  1. Aircraft Exhaust System Market

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/692/aircraft-exhaust-system-market.html

  1. Aerospace & Defense Fluid Conveyance System Market

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/148/aerospace-&-defense-fluid-conveyance-systems-market.html

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customisation of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved):

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

CONTACT: Stratview Research E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com Direct: +1-313-307-4176


Recommended Stories

  • Could Amazon's New Chip Be the End of AMD and Other Chip Stocks?

    Today's video focuses on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its recently announced processor, Graviton3E, and what it means for semiconductor companies like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

  • Boeing Receives Congress Support For 737 MAX Deadline Waiver: Report

    Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) has earned Congress’ backing to cancel new safety standard deadline for its 737 MAX aircraft. The December 27 deadline, Reuters reported, was imposed by Congress in 2020 in response to the two fatal 737 MAX crashes. The deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people. Related: Boeing Continues To Convince Congress For 737 MAX 10 Deadline Extension Boeing had been lobbying for the waiver for months as it had bagged more than 1,000 orders for its best-selling MAX. C

  • Joe Biden made the oil trade of the year

    Gas prices were a major story in 2022: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roiled energy markets and some predicted the US dollar might be subsumed by a new, commodity-backed trade currency.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    When Warren Buffett purchased Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) and became its CEO in 1965, he paid approximately $18 per share in the buyout. At the time, Berkshire was actually a struggling textiles company, but it would go on to become the foundation and namesake for one of history's most successful investment conglomerates. Today, the company's Class A stock trades at roughly $454,600 per share -- good for an increase of more than 2,525,400% over Buffett's initial purchase price.

  • Micron Technology Still Looks Vulnerable Despite the Ground It Already Has Lost

    It has been a rough year for shares of the semiconductor maker and the decline in its stock may not be over based on its charts.

  • Hyundai lays off staff after idling Russian plant since March

    South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co, formerly one of Russia's biggest car makers, has begun laying off workers at its St Petersburg factory, which has stood idle since March, largely due to the effects of Russia's military intervention in Ukraine. "Owing to the continued suspension of production, Hyundai Motor is taking steps to optimise its staff numbers in Russia," Hyundai's Russian unit said in a statement. Around 2,600 people built Hyundai and Kia cars at the plant, which has a capacity of some 200,000 vehicles per year.

  • Honeywell to Pay $203 Million in Settlements Over Brazil, Algeria Bribery

    The company agreed to pay nearly $203 million to resolve investigations in the U.S. and Brazil into bribes paid to public officials in Algeria and at Brazil’s state-owned oil company.

  • Energy stocks crushed the S&P 500 in 2022, and Wall Street loves the sector next year

    Energy stocks have been winners in a bleak year for equities, and Wall Street is betting the sector’s outperformance will persist heading into 2023.

  • These 3 NYSE-Traded REITs All Hit New 12-Month Lows

    Higher interest rates — and the expectation that even higher rates are on the way — have made the real estate investment trust (REIT) game a difficult one lately. There are other factors, to be sure, but this industry is highly interest-rate sensitive and it’s been uncomfortable this year. Here are three REITs, all traded on the New York Stock Exchange, that have dropped to new 52-week lows: Denver-based Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) focuses on owning and managing residential communit

  • Britain’s broken egg industry shows the price of food inflation

    In Britain, the damage wrought by rampant inflation can be seen in the fate of the humble egg. With war in Ukraine driving energy and chicken feed costs higher, farmers say what they get paid is no longer enough, upending the economics of a key food staple. Many of the country's supermarkets, including market leader Tesco and No. 3 Asda, have rationed sales, blaming the bout of bird flu that has ravaged flocks across Europe and the United States and, they say, led to a British shortage.

  • Looking for funding? 4 investors on what they want in 2023

    If you’ve got an all-important fundraising pitch coming up, here’s what the investor on the other side of the table might be thinking - and how best to win them over. Interviews by Peter Firth

  • Here's Why Traders of Accenture Plc Are Voting With Their Feet

    On Friday Accenture Plc posted an earnings and revenue beat but the share price is under pressure on Monday. Let's check out the charts and technical indicators of this Dublin, Ireland-based consulting giant. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is close to making a new low for the move down and tells us that sellers of ACN are more aggressive than buyers.

  • General Mills Raises Outlook on Higher Snack Sales

    The company said said sales rose 4% in its latest quarter, driven by higher prices and positive shifts in the mix of products it sold.

  • Why More EV Makers Aren’t Making Cars at All

    “Asset light” is catching on among upstart companies selling electric vehicles. Foxconn and Magna International want a piece of the action.

  • Coal Use Hits New Record. The Stocks Are Soaring.

    The outlook for the coal industry next year is mixed. Coal use for steelmaking is likely to fall given expectations of a global economic slowdown.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Southwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines

    Southwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • When It Comes to Lumber Futures, Take a Bottom-Up Approach

    Have you noticed how many market observers and commentators are bearish on the housing industry and bearish on lumber prices? Everyone knows that stiff mortgage rates and dramatically slower traffic at new housing developments have put the industry in a "funk". This bearish environment is the opposite of what we saw back in early 2021 when lumber futures spiked to the upside.

  • Toronto Hedge Fund Vivid Capital Surges 39% on Lithium Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Vivid Capital Management Inc., a small Canadian hedge fund, has returned 39% this year through November with bets on the lithium sector. Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MTech’s Bust Delivers Bruising Blow to Hollowed-Out San FranciscoMessi May Not Be Soccer’s GOAT for LongToronto-based Vivid, a relatively you

  • The hardest part is yet to come for gas-hoarding Europe

    Europe faces a much tougher task to rebuild gas stocks next year compared with this winter, meaning energy bills are likely to stay high and governments could have to implement painful rationing measures they have so far avoided. Previously dominant, gas supplies from Russia have since late August been greatly reduced, meaning the task of refilling storage will be much harder when levels are depleted by early next year. This year, the European Union successfully filled reserves to a peak of 96%-full in November to try to ensure sufficient winter supplies.

  • Oil Stocks Mixed, Prices Up As U.S. Shifts From Sell To Buy In Oil Markets

    With crude oil prices well off the highs from earlier in the year, the U.S. Department of Energy announced Friday it has started the process to repurchase crude oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The monthslong bid to sell SPR stockpiles in an effort to keep oil prices down throughout 2022 also brought in a substantial financial gain. Oil stocks were mixed as oil prices rose on Monday.