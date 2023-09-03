Aeris Resources Limited (ASX:AIS) Full-Year Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Shareholders might have noticed that Aeris Resources Limited (ASX:AIS) filed its yearly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 7.7% to AU$0.24 in the past week. Revenues of AU$612m beat expectations by a respectable 3.3%, although statutory losses per share increased. Aeris Resources lost AU$0.20, which was 49% more than what the analysts had included in their models. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the five analysts covering Aeris Resources provided consensus estimates of AU$498.8m revenue in 2024, which would reflect a considerable 19% decline over the past 12 months. Per-share statutory losses are expected to explode, reaching AU$0.026 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of AU$524.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of AU$0.046 in 2024. There looks to have been a significant drop in sentiment regarding Aeris Resources' prospects after these latest results, with a small dip in revenues and the analysts now forecasting a loss instead of a profit.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of AU$0.46, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Aeris Resources at AU$1.23 per share, while the most bearish prices it at AU$0.25. We would probably assign less value to the analyst forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that revenue is expected to reverse, with a forecast 19% annualised decline to the end of 2024. That is a notable change from historical growth of 21% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 2.7% per year. It's pretty clear that Aeris Resources' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest low-light for us was that the forecasts for Aeris Resources dropped from profits to a loss next year. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates underperformance compared to the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider.

