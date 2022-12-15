Aero-engine coating market: Growth opportunities led by A&A Thermal Spray Coatings and Akzo Nobel NV - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The aero-engine coating market size is forecasted to increase by USD 118.35 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.73%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the focus on engine safety and improving efficiency, the increased procurement of new aircraft, and the growing demand for military aircraft engines.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aero-Engine Coating Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global aero-engine coating market as a part of the chemicals market, which covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of various types of products under organic and inorganic chemicals.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including A&A Thermal Spray Coatings, Akzo Nobel NV, APS Materials Inc., Argosy International Inc., BASF SE, BryCoat Inc., Dow Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hentzen Coatings Inc., Hohman Plating, Indestructible Paint Ltd., Lincotek Surface Solutions SPA, Linde Plc, Mankiewicz Gebr. and Co., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by application (commercial aircraft, military aircraft, and others), formulation (powder coatings, liquid coatings, and wired coatings), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by application (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Inclusion:

The commercial aircraft segment grew gradually from USD 158.10 million in 2017 and continued to grow till 2021. The rise in disposable incomes and the growing global tourism have led to an increase in global air passenger traffic. Hence, airline operators across the world are inducting new-generation commercial aircraft to meet the demands of the increasing number of air passengers. This, in turn, is increasing the demand for aero-engine coating from the commercial aircraft segment.

What are the key data covered in aero-engine coating market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the aero-engine coating market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the aero-engine coating market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the aero-engine coating market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of aero-engine coating market vendors

Aero-Engine Coating Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 172 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.73% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 118.35 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, Japan, France, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A&A Thermal Spray Coatings, Akzo Nobel NV, APS Materials Inc., Argosy International Inc., BASF SE, BryCoat Inc., Dow Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hentzen Coatings Inc., Hohman Plating, Indestructible Paint Ltd., Lincotek Surface Solutions SPA, Linde Plc, Mankiewicz Gebr. and Co., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, PPG Industries Inc., Sequa Corp., The Sherwin Williams Co., IHI Corp., and Zircotec Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 aero-engine coating market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Commercial aircraft - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Military aircraft - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Formulation

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Formulation

7.3 Powder coatings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Liquid coatings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Wired coatings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Formulation

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 A&A Thermal Spray Coatings

12.4 Akzo Nobel NV

12.5 APS Materials Inc.

12.6 Argosy International Inc.

12.7 BASF SE

12.8 BryCoat Inc.

12.9 Dow Inc.

12.10 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

12.11 Hentzen Coatings Inc.

12.12 Indestructible Paint Ltd.

12.13 Lincotek Surface Solutions SPA

12.14 Linde Plc

12.15 OC Oerlikon Corp. AG

12.16 PPG Industries Inc.

12.17 Sequa Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

