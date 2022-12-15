U.S. markets open in 5 hours 18 minutes

Aero-engine coating market: Growth opportunities led by A&A Thermal Spray Coatings and Akzo Nobel NV - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The aero-engine coating market size is forecasted to increase by USD 118.35 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.73%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the focus on engine safety and improving efficiency, the increased procurement of new aircraft, and the growing demand for military aircraft engines.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aero-Engine Coating Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global aero-engine coating market as a part of the chemicals market, which covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of various types of products under organic and inorganic chemicals.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the sample report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including A&A Thermal Spray Coatings, Akzo Nobel NV, APS Materials Inc., Argosy International Inc., BASF SE, BryCoat Inc., Dow Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hentzen Coatings Inc., Hohman Plating, Indestructible Paint Ltd., Lincotek Surface Solutions SPA, Linde Plc, Mankiewicz Gebr. and Co., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage. 

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

 

Download the sample to get a holistic overview of the aero-engine coating market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies.

The market is segmented by application (commercial aircraft, military aircraft, and others), formulation (powder coatings, liquid coatings, and wired coatings), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by application (Inclusion/Exclusion)

  • Inclusion:

The commercial aircraft segment grew gradually from USD 158.10 million in 2017 and continued to grow till 2021. The rise in disposable incomes and the growing global tourism have led to an increase in global air passenger traffic. Hence, airline operators across the world are inducting new-generation commercial aircraft to meet the demands of the increasing number of air passengers. This, in turn, is increasing the demand for aero-engine coating from the commercial aircraft segment.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy now.

Related Reports –

  • The aircraft engine nacelle market size is expected to increase by USD 2.30 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.3%. The increase in demand for new-generation, fuel-efficient aircraft is notably driving the aircraft engine nacelle market growth, although factors such as delays in engine delivery and failure due to technical malfunctions may impede the market growth.

  • The aircraft turbofan engine market size is expected to increase by USD 629.51 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.37%. The increase in the number of aircraft deliveries is notably driving the aircraft turbofan engine market growth, although factors such as barriers to adoption of new technology and equipment may impede the market growth.

What are the key data covered in aero-engine coating market?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the aero-engine coating market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the aero-engine coating market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the aero-engine coating market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of aero-engine coating market vendors

Aero-Engine Coating Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

172

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.73%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 118.35 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.35

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key countries

US, Japan, France, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

A&A Thermal Spray Coatings, Akzo Nobel NV, APS Materials Inc., Argosy International Inc., BASF SE, BryCoat Inc., Dow Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hentzen Coatings Inc., Hohman Plating, Indestructible Paint Ltd., Lincotek Surface Solutions SPA, Linde Plc, Mankiewicz Gebr. and Co., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, PPG Industries Inc., Sequa Corp., The Sherwin Williams Co., IHI Corp., and Zircotec Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 aero-engine coating market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Commercial aircraft - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Military aircraft - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Formulation

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Formulation

  • 7.3 Powder coatings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Liquid coatings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Wired coatings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Formulation

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 A&A Thermal Spray Coatings

  • 12.4 Akzo Nobel NV

  • 12.5 APS Materials Inc.

  • 12.6 Argosy International Inc.

  • 12.7 BASF SE

  • 12.8 BryCoat Inc.

  • 12.9 Dow Inc.

  • 12.10 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

  • 12.11 Hentzen Coatings Inc.

  • 12.12 Indestructible Paint Ltd.

  • 12.13 Lincotek Surface Solutions SPA

  • 12.14 Linde Plc

  • 12.15 OC Oerlikon Corp. AG

  • 12.16 PPG Industries Inc.

  • 12.17 Sequa Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

Global Aero-Engine Coating Market 2023-2027
