Aero Wing Market Size Hit USD 20.35 Billion by 2028 | Aero Wing Industry Growth in United States, United Kingdom, Japan, China, Belgium and ROW

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global aero wing market size is projected to reach USD 20.35 Billion by 2028, at CAGR of 8.98% during forecast period 2021-2028

Pune, India, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aero wing market size is projected to reach USD 20.35 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.98% during the forecast period. This information is shared by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Aero Wing Market, 2021-2028”. As per the report, the market value was estimated to stand at USD 12.52 billion in 2020.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Aero Wing Market are:

  • Sonaca Group (Belgium)

  • Triumph Group (The U.S.)

  • GKN Aerospace Services Limited (The U.K.)

  • Airbus UK (The U.K.)

  • Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. (The U.S.)

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan)

  • AVIC XCAC (China)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast CAGR

8.98%

2028 Value Projection

USD 20.35 Billion

Base Year

2020

Historical Data

2017-2019

No. of Pages

200

Segments Covered

By Platform, By Type Build, By Material

Aero Wing Market Growth Drivers

Introduction of Innovative Flight Solutions by Startups to Fuel the Market

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has had devastating consequences for the aviation industry as travel bans and supply disruptions have created widespread upheavals in this industry. Moreover, a steep decline in air travel demand has worsened the impact of the coronavirus. According to the data compiled by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), there was an overall reduction of 1,376 million international air passengers in 2020 and the revenue losses faced by airline companies stood totaled to approximately USD 371 billion. With investments shrinking, the aero wing market growth is also slated to experience adverse impacts. In 2021, the market will decline by -17.95% and reach a value of USD 11.14 billion.

Key Market Segments

Based on the platform, the market has been segmented into commercial and military. By type of build, the market has been segregated into conventional skin fabrication and composite skin fabrication. On the basis of material, the market has been divided into alloys, metals, and composites. By region, the market has been grouped into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

What Does the Report Offer?

This report contains actionable insights into the factors driving and restraining the market. It also offers a detailed examination of the market segments, as well as a granular study of the regional dynamics shaping the market. In addition, the report also provides a thorough evaluation of the key market players and their dominant strategies.

Driving Factor

Introduction of Innovative Flight Solutions by Startups to Fuel the Market

The emergence of startups has heralded a new era of progress in the aerospace industry. These entities are specializing in niche aviation domains, innovating novel products and introducing breakthrough flight technologies, especially those associated with aero wings. For example, Aliptera, a Canada-based startup, offers a small personal vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft, developed using the Lipwing technology and operated through a computerized flight controller for landing, take-off, and mobility. The US-based startup, Airspace Experience Technologies, has developed a VTOL aircraft called MOBi-ONE, combining electric capabilities, automation, and lightweight materials. Its most significant feature is the tiltable wing system that can be operated both manually and automatically. The broadening portfolios of these startups are opening up new avenues of growth and expansion for this market.

Regional Insights

North America to Showcase Tremendous Growth; Europe to Generate Lucrative Opportunities

North America is expected to chart an incredible growth trajectory and lead the aero wing market share during the forecast period as the region is home to a large number of aviation giants such as Lockheed Martin and Raytheon. These behemoths have been investing heavily in advanced wing technologies, which have aided the growth of the regional market. In 2020, the region’s market size stood at USD 3.95 billion.

An increasing number of collaborations between aerospace companies, such as the partnership between Saab and Aerostructures Assemblies India in 2019, will drive the market in Europe. Meanwhile, in Asia Pacific, skyrocketing demand for air travel in China and India will augment the regional demand for aero wing solutions.

Competitive Landscape

Joint Venture between Participants to Animate Market Competition

The most prominent strategy being adopted by key players in this market is that of joint ventures. The forging of such partnerships is enabling companies to rapidly expand their market footprint, whilst widening their portfolios. More importantly, these ventures are allowing companies to bolster their regional and international market presence.

Key Industry Development:

  • December 2020: Xeriant, Inc. announced that it has entered into a joint venture with CoFlow Jet, LLC. The venture is aimed at developing and commercializing CoFLow’s airfoil technology, designed to improve the lift capability and cruise efficiency of fixed aero wing aircraft.

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Aerostructures Market Size, Share | Global Analysis Report, 2028

Business Jet Market Size, Share, Growth | Industry Trends [2029

Aerospace Fasteners Market Size & Growth | Forecast [2029]

