AEROCOR Increases Training Staff to Support Eclipse 500 Type Rating Program

HENDERSON, Nev., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AEROCOR, the global leader of Eclipse 500 pilot training is pleased to announce that it has hired a new flight instructor, Dennis Pearson, to help meet the increasing demand for Eclipse 500 training. "With a background as a military pilot, FAA Safety Inspector, Professor of Aviation at William Jessup University, and Co-Founder of Mach 5 Aviation Flight School, Dennis brings a wealth of valuable experience to our training program," stated Jens Personius, Manager of AEROCOR's Eclipse training program. Over the last several years, AEROCOR has experienced a strong increase in demand for its training services, which has encouraged the company to continue the growth of training capacity.

"Many pilots seeking initial type ratings in the Eclipse 500 are either first time jet owners or highly experienced professional pilots looking to fly for charter operations. The contrast in student experience levels requires our instructors to be highly adaptable in order to effectively accommodate each individual student's training needs," noted Personius. "This is why we are so excited to welcome an instructor of Dennis Pearson's caliber to our team" he concluded. The expansion of AEROCOR's training department signals the company's continued commitment to supporting pilots in the Eclipse community.

To learn more about AEROCOR training, contact AEROCOR at 747.777.9505, 357747@email4pr.com, or visit www.AEROCOR.com

AEROCOR LLC is a full service aircraft sales organization providing brokerage, acquisition, and training services to owners of light turbine aircraft. AEROCOR has been the global leader in Very Light Jet (VLJ) sales and acquisitions since 2017, transacting on more aircraft in the VLJ segment than any other independent sales organization. AEROCOR's mission is to serve as the trusted resource for the owner-pilot community; utilizing concise, relevant, objective information to create detailed context, giving customers the confidence to make informed decisions with peace of mind. AEROCOR aircraft sales: "Better results from better data."

