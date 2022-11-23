U.S. markets open in 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,003.75
    -6.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,064.00
    -62.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,745.50
    -9.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,857.10
    -6.70 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.82
    -3.13 (-3.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.40
    -6.50 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    21.08
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0331
    +0.0023 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7710
    +0.0130 (+0.35%)
     

  • Vix

    21.59
    -0.77 (-3.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1970
    +0.0082 (+0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.0590
    -0.1180 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,458.98
    +362.01 (+2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    381.54
    +16.99 (+4.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,462.33
    +9.49 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

Aerojet Rocketdyne Recognized as a Top Employer for Veterans

Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc.
·2 min read
Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc.
Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two organizations have nationally recognized propulsion and power provider Aerojet Rocketdyne as a leading employer of veterans.

Forbes named Aerojet Rocketdyne one of America’s Best Employers for Veterans for 2022. In partnership with market research company Statista, thousands of U.S. veterans were surveyed to determine which companies excelled in veteran career development, recruitment and leadership opportunities.

Additionally, Military.com included Aerojet Rocketdyne in its 2022 Top 25 Veteran Employers list, noting “Although veterans make up only 6% of the American workforce, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, each of these companies have a workforce of 10% to 47% veterans.”

“Veterans feel welcome at Aerojet Rocketdyne because many of the same values that service members live by in the military are at the core of what we do, and are reflected in the actions of our workforce,” said Eileen P. Drake, Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president.

Drake, who served in the U.S. Army as an aviation officer, noted veterans develop skills like leadership, adaptability and discipline that are particularly sought after in the Aerospace and Defense industry.

Aerojet Rocketdyne continues to seek out America’s best talent and is hiring at sites across the nation. For career information, visit rocket.com/careers.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne: Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion systems and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, and tactical systems areas, in support of domestic and international customers. For more information, visit www.Rocket.com and www.AerojetRocketdyne.com. Follow Aerojet Rocketdyne and CEO Eileen Drake on Twitter at @AerojetRdyne and @DrakeEileen.

Media Contact:
Eileen Lainez, Aerojet Rocketdyne, 571-239-7839
eileen.lainez@rocket.com


Recommended Stories

  • Here’s the Air Force’s plan to train armed overwatch pilots

    The Air Force plans to start training new pilots to fly the OA-1K armed overwatch planes in fall 2025.

  • Wagner Group militants and Chechen soldiers arrive in occupied Donetsk Oblast city

    Units of the Wagner Group and Kadyrovites [soldiers from the Chechen Republic fighting as a part of the Russian Armed Forces. - ed.] have arrived in the occupied city of Debaltseve, Donetsk Oblast. Additionally, the occupiers have left some positions near the city of Molochansk (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

  • Ukrainian air force welcomes Poland’s plans to deploy Patriot systems on border

    Ukraine welcomes Poland’s plans to deploy Patriot air defense systems on the border with Ukraine, Ukraine’s Air Forces spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said during a briefing on Nov. 21.

  • Ukraine Latest: UK to Send Helicopters; EU Cap on Oil Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK said it completed its first delivery of helicopters to Ukraine and pledged to provide artillery rounds.Most Read from BloombergViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeEuropean Union ambassadors are sc

  • Northrop (NOC) Wins Deal to Support AESA Radars for F-16 Jets

    Northrop (NOC) is set to procure 42 production radars, one initial spare kit and two readiness spare kits for F-16 aircraft.

  • Russia Launches Missile Volley Across Ukraine

    Moscow unleashed a fresh barrage of missiles across Ukraine, with strikes on critical infrastructure cutting off water supplies in the capital and causing power outages in the west of the country, authorities said.

  • Ukraine launches assault to gain strategic foothold on occupied side of Dnipro river

    Ukraine’s military has launched a “silent” assault on the strategic Kinburn Spit as its Kherson counteroffensive enters a new phase.

  • Ukraine-Russia war: Putin launches massive nuclear-powered icebreaker in race to control the Arctic

    Vladimir Putin on Tuesday oversaw the launch of a nuclear-powered icebreaker as he vowed to control the Arctic.

  • These States Eliminated Income Tax on Military Retirement

    Serving in the military is a hard job, with many service members spending long lengths of time away from their family and putting their lives on the line. There are perks that come with service, though, and five states recently … Continue reading → The post These Five States Just Eliminated Income Tax on Military Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Burkina Faso pounds patriotic drum in anti-jihadist fight

    With flags, appeals to patriotism and reminders of its revered revolutionary leader, Burkina Faso has been calling for volunteers to join a battered civilian force fighting ruthless jihadis.

  • Russia loses another 410 soldiers, most of them on three fronts

    The Russian Federation has lost another 410 servicemen, 2 tanks, 5 armoured combat vehicles, and 5 artillery systems in its war against Ukraine. Source: data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of the morning of 23 November Details: The invaders have suffered their heaviest losses on the Avdiivka, Bakhmut, and Lyman fronts.

  • Kim's sister warns US of 'a more fatal security crisis'

    The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned the United States on Tuesday that it would face “a more fatal security crisis" as Washington pushes for U.N. condemnation of the North’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile test. Kim Yo Jong’s warning came hours after U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council that the U.S. will circulate a proposed presidential statement condemning North Korea’s banned missile launches and other destabilizing activities.

  • Russia’s Munitions Shortages Raise Questions Over How Long It Can Continue Ukraine War

    Both sides have suffered heavy losses of men and materiel, but Moscow is more dependent on its shrinking economy to replenish supplies, while Kyiv has powerful backers.

  • ‘Final Crushing Blow’: Putin’s Men Scramble Over Feared Crimea Blitz

    GettyAfter a series of crushing defeats for Russia’s military in Ukraine from the northeast to the south over the last several weeks, Russian authorities in Moscow appear to be increasingly concerned that Ukraine has set its sights on seizing back Crimea next.Russian MP Andrei Gurulyov on Sunday urged Moscow to determine the risk of Ukraine and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization launching an attack on Crimea, which Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Russ

  • Ukraine news – live: Putin’s troops ‘dumped remains of fellow countrymen’ in Kherson landfill

    Discarded Russian helmets found in dump after Kyiv’s forces reclaim region

  • Defense & National Security — China biggest priority during top officials’ trips

    While Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met on the sidelines in Cambodia with China’s defense minister on Tuesday, Vice President Harris the same day spoke in support of international norms from the South China Sea. We’ll share the details of each trip and what was said, plus a new military medical clinic set up to address health issues…

  • Russia's missile potential running out: enough for only 3 massive attacks left sources

    After the last missile strike on Ukraine, Russia's missile potential will be enough for no more than 3 more massive attacks, according to high-ranking sources in the power alliance. Source: UP article "The peace is under rocket fire.

  • Russians feeling increasingly gloomy and apathetic towards war, survey says

    A recent Kremlin-commissioned survey of Russian public opinion has shown that Russians are felling increasingly pessimistic about the future of their country and indifferent to the war in Ukraine, Russian media outlet Meduza reported on Nov. 22.

  • Senators urge Pentagon to reconsider Gray Eagle drones for Ukraine

    A bipartisan group of 16 U.S. senators pressed the Biden administration to carefully reconsider Ukraine's request for lethal Gray Eagle drones to fight Russia and asked the Pentagon to explain why it has not moved ahead, according to a copy of the letter. The Biden administration has so far rejected requests for the armable MQ-1C Gray Eagle drone, which has an operational ceiling of 29,000 feet and would represent a great technological leap forward for Ukraine. The rejection had been based on concerns the drones could be shot down, were not essential to Ukraine's war effort and could escalate the conflict, but the Pentagon has not gone on record to confirm its stance.

  • US senators call for Ukraine to be given Gray Eagle drones

    A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has sent a letter to U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, urging the Pentagon to transfer MQ-1C Gray Eagle combat drones to Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reported on Nov. 22.