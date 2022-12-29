U.S. markets closed

Aeroméxico announces the authorization of the CNBV for the cancellation of the registration of the shares representing its capital stock in the RNV, the resulting cancellation of its listing in the BMV, and the effectiveness of the Delisting Trust

·2 min read

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeroméxico" and/or the "Company"), informs that, by means of official communication No. 153/3497/2022 the "Authorization"), the Mexican National Banking and Securities Commission ("CNBV", or Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores) authorized the cancellation of the registration in the National Securities Registry ("RNV", or Registro Nacional de Valores) of all ordinary, nominative, single series shares, without par value, representing the capital stock of the Company (the "Shares"). The Authorization has been formally notified to the Mexican Stock Exchange ("BMV", or Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V.) and, consequently, the BMV has proceeded to implement the required administrative processes to cancel the registration of the Shares before the BMV and the RNV, with effective date of December 28, 2022.

Furthermore, Aeroméxico informs that, as required by the Securities Market Law ("LMV", or "Ley del Mercado de Valores), an irrevocable management trust, identified under number CIB/3959 (the "Trust"), was incorporated with CIBanco, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, as trustee (the "Trustee"), with the purpose to acquire the shares that were not initially acquired through the tender offer launched on October 11, 2022 and concluded on November 8, 2022 (the "Offer"), from those shareholders to whom the Offer was addressed to but that, if applicable, could decide to sell their shares to the Company during the corresponding term set forth the LMV ("Remaining Shares"), at the same price per share of $184.78 M.N. (one hundred eighty-four pesos 78/100 Mexican currency), for which the Company transferred the necessary funds to the Trust to cover the corresponding purchase price, as required. The Trust will be effective and in full force for a mandatory period beginning on December 13, 2022 (the "Commencement Date") and ending on whichever occurs first between: (i) the day immediately following the expiration of 6 (six) calendar months from the Commencement Date, or (ii) the date on which the Trustee has acquired, if any, all of the Remaining Shares and paid to the holders of such shares the corresponding purchase price.

Aeroméxico will announce the mechanism pursuant to which: (i) the Shares of Aeroméxico's direct shareholders will be individualized; and (ii) the stock certificates underlying the Shares will be delivered to direct shareholders, through an additional notice to be published on the Company's website at https://www.aeromexico.com/en-us/investors.

This Significant Event contains certain forecasts or projections, which reflect the current view or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. The Company uses words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "outlook," "guidance," "should" and similar expressions to identify forecasts or projections, but this is not the only manner in which it refers to such forecasts or projections. Such statements are subject to certain risks, contingencies and assumptions. The Company cautions that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forecast or projection that may result from new information, future events or any other cause.

About Grupo Aeroméxico: Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V., is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeroméxico, Mexico's global airline, has its main hub at Terminal 2 of Mexico City's International Airport. Its network of destinations covers Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet includes Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as state-of-the-art Embraer 190s. Aeroméxico is a founding member of SkyTeam, an alliance that is celebrating its 20th anniversary and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries through its 19 member airlines. Aeroméxico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (HMSH) to protect its customers and employees at all stages of its operation.

 www.aeromexico.com  www.skyteam.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aeromexico-announces-the-authorization-of-the-cnbv-for-the-cancellation-of-the-registration-of-the-shares-representing-its-capital-stock-in-the-rnv-the-resulting-cancellation-of-its-listing-in-the-bmv-and-the-effectiveness-of-th-301710865.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V.

