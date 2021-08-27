U.S. markets closed

Aeroméxico continues to participate in the mediation regarding delivery of final valuation materials under the DIP Financing

·1 min read

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeroméxico" or the "Company") (BMV: AEROMEX) informs that, under its senior secured superpriority debtor in possession term loan facility ("DIP Facility"), the Company needs to deliver final valuation materials to its DIP Lenders in advance of filing a Plan of Reorganization. Under the DIP Facility, the Company had to deliver such materials by August 23, 2021. Considering that the Company and key stakeholders continue to participate in the process of mediation, conducted by Judge Sean H. Lane of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York and as authorized by the Court presiding over Aeroméxico's Chapter 11 voluntary financial restructuring process, the Company has made the decision to continue discussing with the other parties in good faith to finalize the valuation materials and other key next steps in Aeroméxico's Chapter 11 cases. Aeroméxico intends to complete and send such final valuation materials during the 30-days grace period under the DIP Facility. On the date hereof, the Company sent notice to the DIP lenders under the DIP Facility informing them that it will take the benefit of such grace period and intends to finalize and send the valuation materials as soon as practicable. Aeroméxico has the intention to file, in due course, a Plan of Reorganization within the timeline contemplated under the DIP Facility's bankruptcy milestones.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect,", "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Grupo Aeromexico: Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet includes Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeromexico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries, through the 19 partner airlines. Aeromexico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (SGSH) to protect its clients and collaborators at all stages of its operation.

www.aeromexico.com www.skyteam.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aeromexico-continues-to-participate-in-the-mediation-regarding-delivery-of-final-valuation-materials-under-the-dip-financing-301364697.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V.

