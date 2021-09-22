U.S. markets open in 1 hour 43 minutes

Aeroméxico receives court approval of extension of exclusive period to file its plan of reorganization

·2 min read
In this article:
MEXICO CITY, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeroméxico" or the "Company") (BMV: AEROMEX) informs that the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, presiding over Aeroméxico's Chapter 11 voluntary financial restructuring process, granted the Company's request for extensions of the plan exclusivity periods. The exclusive period for filing a chapter 11 plan now expires on October 8, 2021, subject to further extension as ordered by the Court.

As reported earlier, on September 10, 2021, the Company delivered to its DIP Lenders the Final Valuation Materials and the Refinancing Qualification Certificate in accordance with the DIP Credit Agreement. Under the DIP Credit Agreement, and as agreed in mediation, the Tranche 2 DIP Lenders were required to provide notice to the Company no later than 10 days following the delivery of Final Valuation Materials (i.e., on or before September 20, 2021) of their election whether to convert their loans into equity of the reorganized Company at the value set forth in the Final Valuation Materials (the "Election Subscription Notice").

Apollo, one of the DIP Lenders, filed a reservation of rights on the Court's docket in which it took the position that the Final Valuation Materials delivered by the Company did not comply with the requirements of the DIP Credit Agreement, and, accordingly, the delivery of Final Valuation Materials, in their opinion, has not occurred. As set forth in the reservation of rights, Apollo's view is that it is not yet obligated to send the Election Subscription Notice.

The Company maintains its position that Final Valuation Materials have been delivered as required under the DIP Credit Agreement. That position is supported by the Unsecured Creditors Committee, organized groups of Aeroméxico's creditors and other DIP lenders. Aeroméxico intends to file a Plan of Reorganization consistent with the delivered Final Valuation Materials on or around September 30, 2021 but in any event no later than October 8, 2021.

Aeroméxico will continue pursuing, in an orderly manner, its voluntary financial restructuring through Chapter 11, while continuing to operate and offer services to its customers and contracting from its suppliers the goods and services required for operations. The Company will continue to strengthen its financial position and liquidity, protect and preserve its operations and assets, and implement necessary adjustments to mitigate the effects of COVID-19.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect,", "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Grupo Aeromexico: Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet includes Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeromexico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries, through the 19 partner airlines. Aeromexico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (SGSH) to protect its clients and collaborators at all stages of its operation.

www.aeromexico.com www.skyteam.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aeromexico-receives-court-approval-of-extension-of-exclusive-period-to-file-its-plan-of-reorganization-301382665.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V.

