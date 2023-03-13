U.S. markets closed

AeroMall, operated by AirMobility Inc., starts its Service

·2 min read

TOKYO, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AirMobility Inc. (Minato-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Hisashi Asai) has launched the service of 'AeroMall' (https://aeromall.jp) the world's first e-commerce website dedicated to eVTOL (Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing) and Drone.

AeroMall Website Starts its Service
AeroMall Website Starts its Service

About AeroMall

The global eVTOL/Drone aircraft market is expected to reach $30 billion by 2030, and global eVTOL/Drone manufacturers are facing hard competition. The 400 eVTOL/Drone manufacturers worldwide have a strong interest in Japanese parts, which have a proven track record in automotive and aerospace industries, while Japanese parts suppliers are seeking opportunity to enter into this huge market. However, access to Japanese parts suppliers is limited for overseas eVTOL/Drone manufacturers and it is not always easy for Japanese parts manufacturers to contact overseas eVTOL/Drone manufacturers. As such, expectations for a matching service to bring the two together have been growing.

Through the 'AeroMall' (https://aeromall.jp), overseas eVTOL/Drone manufacturers can search for parts suppliers that develop and manufacture the parts they need and place orders. 'AeroMall' also allows parts suppliers who receive technical inquiries from eVTOL/Drone manufacturers to develop products with bespoke specifications. In addition, 'AeroMall' provides support for secure trade control, insurance, and other services to ensure smooth, safe and reliable business up to the delivery of goods.

Comment from Component Supplier

TAMAYAKIN Corporation is a heat treatment company certified by Rolls Royce in addition to JIS Q 9100 and Nadcap, and is highly valued by customers in various industries from aerospace, defense and medical. "We chose 'AeroMall' as a platform to begin our challenge in the new field of eVTOL/Drone." - said Mr. Takeshi Yamada, President and CEO, TAMAYAKIN Corporation. (URL: https://www.tamayakin.co.jp/)

Comment from eVTOL/Drone Manufacturer

"Japanese parts manufacturers enjoy a good reputation in the automotive and aerospace industries and have the potential to make success of the eVTOL/Drone industries. However, it is difficult for eVTOL/Drone manufacturers outside Japan to find good Japanese suppliers. 'AeroMall' will enable us to easily contact good Japanese suppliers. I believe 'AeroMall' will help us accelerate the growth of the industry." - said Mr. Sascha Hardegger, Chief Commercial Officer, Dufour Aerospace. (URL: https://www.dufour.aero)

About AirMobility Inc.

As a pioneer in the new mobility era of eVTOL, AirMobility Inc. aims to create a future in which you can travel directly via personal sustainable aircraft. AirMobility Inc. is establishing the necessary supporting infrastructure (URL: https://airmobility.co.jp/)

For more information

Please contact AirMobility Inc.

Person in Charge: Mr. Nakae, Mr. Izawa
TEL: 03-6273-1288
E-mail: aeromall-biz@airmobility.co.jp or info@aeromall.jp

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2030453/AeroMall_Website.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aeromall-operated-by-airmobility-inc-starts-its-service-301769099.html

SOURCE AirMobility Inc.

