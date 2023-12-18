Aerometrex Limited (ASX:AMX) Could Be Riskier Than It Looks

There wouldn't be many who think Aerometrex Limited's (ASX:AMX) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.9x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Professional Services industry in Australia is similar at about 1.2x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

How Has Aerometrex Performed Recently?

Recent times haven't been great for Aerometrex as its revenue has been rising slower than most other companies. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to lift, which has kept the P/S from declining. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

Aerometrex's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue, the company posted a result that saw barely any deviation from a year ago. Fortunately, a few good years before that means that it was still able to grow revenue by 26% in total over the last three years. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing revenue over that time.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 17% each year during the coming three years according to the lone analyst following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 3.4% per annum, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's curious that Aerometrex's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Despite enticing revenue growth figures that outpace the industry, Aerometrex's P/S isn't quite what we'd expect. When we see a strong revenue outlook, with growth outpacing the industry, we can only assume potential uncertainty around these figures are what might be placing slight pressure on the P/S ratio. However, if you agree with the analysts' forecasts, you may be able to pick up the stock at an attractive price.

Having said that, be aware Aerometrex is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about.

